Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - Steppe Gold Limited (OTCQX: STPGF) (TSX: STGO) is delighted to share its feature segment on the Viewpoint Project, hosted by Dennis Quaid, in its mission to educate US investors on the Steppe story.

As Mongolia's leading gold producer, and after a year of expansion and growth, including the recent binding agreement to acquire Anacortes Mining, Steppe Gold Ltd is always looking for new ways to share its remarkable story with investors and stakeholders, especially as the Company continues to build its profile in the US market.

We are pleased to have this Steppe feature segment showcased on the Viewpoint Project, with host, Dennis Quaid and aired in the US across various main broadcasting channels, as well as on Public TV (PTV) affiliates, due to its educational nature.

Tune in below to this educational segment to learn more about Steppe's value proposition, and the compelling mining jurisdiction of Mongolia.

Click HERE or below to view.





About Steppe Gold Limited

Steppe Gold (OTCQX: STPGF) (TSX: STGO) is Mongolia's premier precious metals company, recently entering into a binding agreement with Anacortes Mining, on its path to becoming a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional gold mining company.

