Floating solar specialists Ocean Sun and Inseanergy have been involved in a patent dispute over Ocean Sun's floating solar structure since August 2022. The companies have now announced a settlement, with a "positive result" for both parties.Norway-based floating solar developers Ocean Sun and Inseanergy have settled a patent dispute over Ocean Sun's floating solar structure. In August 2022, Ocean Sun commenced legal proceedings in Norway against Inseanergy, claiming the latter's floating solar solution infringed upon its patent rights. Inseanergy disputed the infringement claim and filed a ...

