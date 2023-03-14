Gamer Pakistan inc.: Gamer Pakistan and Elite Sports Pakistan announce 100th and 101st University Sports Commercialization Memorandums of Understanding

HENDERSON, NV and KARACHI, PAKISTAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Gamer Pakistan today announced that affiliate company Elite Sports Pakistan has signed its 100th university sports Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Usman Institute of Technology University Karachi and 101st MoU with Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Sindh. These MoU's give Gamer Pakistan exclusive rights to conduct, broadcast and commercialize esports competitions at these respective universities.

Gamer Pakistan is rapidly becoming the premiere university esports partner for secondary education institutions in Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan creates the formats and events to provide a competitive environment in which to unearth and nurture budding esports talent at the collegiate level and provide them with opportunities to represent Pakistan globally in their journey to becoming world-class professional esports athletes.

Gamer Pakistan was founded in November 2021 to create college (in Pakistan "college" refers to pre-university programs, comparable to high schools in the U.S.), university and professional esports events for men's and women's teams. The company plans to develop competitive events that integrate our teams and leagues with regional and global teams and leagues sponsored by others. According to Statista, the number of gamers in Pakistan was estimated to be 36.8 million (16% of the population) in 2022 and is predicted to rise to 50.9 million gamers (20.6% of the population) by 2026.

"We are pleased to have achieved this milestone with Usman Institute of Technology University Karachi and Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Sind," said Elite Sports Pakistan CEO Muhammad Jamal Qureshi. "Their leadership in expanding the competitive sports and career advancement opportunities available for their students in all aspects of athletics is to be commended."

ESP signs 101st MoU with Usman Institute of Technology University Karachi

"Gamer Pakistan looks forward to including Usman Institute of Technology and Shah Abdul Latif University into the total collegiate Gamer Pakistan competitive esports universe," said James Knopf, Gamer Pakistan CEO. "Their participation and the enthusiasm and skills of their student gamers gives us great confidence in the future of esports in Pakistan, and in the ability of these gamers to rightly take their space on the global esports stage."

101st ESP MoU signing at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Sindh

Esports is a form of competition using video games in organized, multiplayer video game tournaments. Players use mobile devices, computers, and video game consoles to compete against each other virtually or before live audiences. Gamer Pakistan is developing a strong platform built on licensed technology to enhance user experience with interactive features, and competition among players through the organization of tournaments and other events that support esports. Commercialization is accomplished through the sale of advertising and sponsorships to accompany event broadcasts and merchandising of products cobranded with our institutional partners and sponsors.

To date over seven hundred teams have registered in different Gamer Pakistan competitions, whereas four hundred-plus esports teams have been registered exclusively in esports competitive games including PubG®, Call of Duty®, Free Fire®, Tekken®, FiFa®, Valorant® and CSGO®. Gamer Pakistan also plans to proffer development contracts with the top winning teams in Valorant and Call Of Duty to provide for the betterment and development of these aspiring esports athletes.

Between November 2021 and November 2022, Gamer Pakistan has organized and held 27 separate esports tournaments , including the first annual University Esports National Tournament and Championship from June 30 - July 1 of 2022. In December 2022 GP held the week-long inaugural National Esports Free Fire Championship.

Gamer Pakistan had already signed university sports commercialization Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with 99 universities from the public and private education sectors, and also with the Inter-University Consortium of Pakistan for Social Sciences (IUCPSS), which has an affiliation with up to seventy universities.

2023 Gamer Pakistan esports competitions include National Valorant League, Islamabad Esports Championship, Sindh (Provincial) Intervarsity PubG Tournament, KPK FIFA Championship, Lahore Esports (LAN event) Championship, GP Pakistan Tekken Championship, Gamer Pakistan National FREE FIRE League and the Punjab (Provincial) Open Esports Championship.

Elite Sports Pakistan Pvt. Ltd, (ESP) is our affiliate company and duly incorporated under the laws of Pakistan. ESP has entered into agreements with universities and sports authorities in Pakistan pursuant to which we have been granted exclusive rights with respect to licensing, producing, distributing and monetizing a range of sports events for inter-collegiate competition, including esports. ESP has been instrumental in forming Gamer Pakistan.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan is an esports event development and product marketing company that was founded in November 2021 to create college, inter-university and professional esports events for all genders in Pakistan. Operations are conducted through wholly-owned subsidiary K2 Gamer (PVT) Ltd., and affiliate Elite Sports Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. https://www.gamerpakistan.com/

Contact

Rich Schineller

941.780.8100

rich@prmgt.com

SOURCE: Gamer Pakistan inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743684/Gamer-Pakistan-and-Elite-Sports-Pakistan-announce-100th-and-101st-University-Sports-Commercialization-Memorandums-of-Understanding