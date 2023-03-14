Wish to Return to App Stores and Search Engines in France

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world's largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that the French regulator DGCCRF (Directorate General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control) has lifted its delisting measure against Wish, allowing the online marketplace to return to app stores and search engines in France.



Users in France are once again able to download and update the Wish app from Google Play, as well as navigate to the website directly from search engines. Wish also hopes to return to the App Store within the coming days. The landmark decision arrives more than 15 months after the injunction was originally issued.

"We want to thank DGCCRF for engaging in a constructive dialogue and are pleased to have reached a solution that allows Wish to return to the market. France is an important market to us, and we look forward to a continued partnership with DGCCRF in the future," said Joanna Forster,

Interim General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at Wish.

"Procedures are now underway to return Wish to the search engines and app stores in France. We look forward to welcoming French consumers back to our platform."

Forward-Looking Statements

