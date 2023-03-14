Regulatory News:

Jean Pasternak has joined Getlink (Paris:GET) as Chief Business Development Officer for the Group and a member of the Executive Committee, reporting to Yann Leriche, CEO. He will be responsible for developing the Group's growth opportunities.

Yann Leriche, Getlink's Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am delighted to welcome Jean Pasternak to Getlink Executive Committee. His experience in international development, entrepreneurship, innovation and digital, as well as his in-depth knowledge of the infrastructure sector will enable Getlink to accelerate the development of new value-added services for its customers."

Prior to joining Getlink, Jean Pasternak had been supporting the development of start-ups specialising in the circular economy in Asia and Europe since 2017.

Jean Pasternak graduated from Mines ParisTech in 1996 and from INSEAD in 2001. He started his career in infrastructure project financing and public-private partnerships in emerging economies.

In 2002 he joined Schneider Electric as head of the company's strategic plan, and subsequently led external growth initiatives and implemented acquisitions and alliances in the high-tech sector.

A pioneer in reducing the environmental footprint of companies, he was an intrapreneur within Schneider Electric, and the originator of the energy management and sustainability services business.

Headed by Yann Leriche, the Executive Committee is composed of:

Laetitia Brun, Group Chief Human Ressources Officer

Raphaël Doutrebente, Europorte Chairman,

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny, Group Chief Communication Officer

John Keefe, Group Chief Corporate and Public Affairs Officer,

Deborah Merrens, Eurotunnel Chief Commercial Officer,

Steven Moore, ElecLink CEO and Group Chief Investments Safety Officer

Jean Pasternak, Group Chief Business Development Officer

Géraldine Périchon, Group Chief Financial Officer,

Claire Piccolin, Company Secretary to the Board of Directors and Group Compliance Officer,

Guillaume Rault, Eurotunnel Chief Operating Officer

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 481 million people and 99 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005851/en/

Contacts:

Getlink Contacts

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny on +33 (0)6 4601 5286

Romain Dufour on +33(0)6 2000 3138