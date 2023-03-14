DPS STEAM Launches Innovative Discovery Education Program

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Discovery Education

DENVER, Colo., March 14, 2023 /3BL Media/ - The Denver Public Schools STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, PE, Health and Media Literacy) Department is excited to announce the launch of a new initiative with Discovery Education which will help educators district wide provide K-12 students with innovative and engaging multilingual learning experiences and resources.

"We are thrilled to bring Discovery Education's digital resources to our students," said Nadia Madan Morrow, Chief of Academics of Denver Public Schools. "This initiative will help us enhance and enrich the educational experiences of our K-12 students, while also empowering our teachers with tools and resources to enhance the district's adopted curriculum."

Discovery Education, a worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place, offers K-12 educators a range of digital tools and resources that support the design and delivery of exciting educational experiences every day. The program includes science simulations, STEM connection videos and activities, virtual field trips and more!

"Discovery Education is more than just a program, it's an experience," said Beth Vinson, Director of STEAM at Denver Public Schools. "We believe that this initiative will help our students develop a love of learning and a curiosity for the world around them."

Discovery Education's supplemental curriculum offers a wide range of interactive and engaging resources that align with Colorado state standards. With Discovery Education's science simulations, students can explore and experiment with scientific concepts in a safe and engaging virtual environment. The program's STEM connection videos and activities provide real-world examples of STEM concepts in action, while the virtual field trips take students on exciting adventures to explore new places and learn about different cultures.

Denver Public Schools use of Discovery Education's digital resources is funded in part by the STEM Careers Coalition and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

"Discovery Education is excited to support the talented team at Denver Public Schools as they launch this important effort," said Coni Rechner, Discovery Education's Senior Vice President of State and Strategic Partnerships. "The district's innovative use of federal funding is a model for school systems nationwide seeking to engage and inspire all learners-even our youngest students-to explore the careers of tomorrow."

Denver Public Schools will be rolling out the Discovery Education program to all K-12 schools in the district in the coming weeks. The program will be available during the school day and to use at home, ensuring that all students have access to the same high-quality educational resources.

About Denver Public Schools STEAM Department:

The Denver Public Schools STEAM Department is dedicated to providing students with innovative and engaging learning experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts, PE, health and media literacy. Through the implementation of new programs and technologies, the STEAM Department is helping to prepare students for the 21st century workforce and beyond.

For more information about the Denver Public Schools STEAM Department and the Discovery Education program, visit DPS STEAM

About Discovery Education:

Discovery Education is a worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

