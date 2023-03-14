Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
VISIATIV AND XEFI ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER IT INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS

Lyon, March 14, 2023 - 06 :00 pm

Visiativ and XEFI announced, today, that they have engaged in exclusive negotiations to sell Visiativ Managed Services, an IT infrastructure and hosting provider. This transaction marks the strengthening of the partnership between XEFI and Visiativ, two key players in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, both of which specialize in providing solutions and services to small and medium-sized businesses.

With 26 employees and its own datacenter located in the Lyon metropolitan area in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, Visiativ Managed Services supports 140 small and medium-sized businesses with IT infrastructure and technological platforms adapted to their needs.

With its 1,800 employees in more than 160 offices in France, Switzerland and Belgium, XEFI group is the French leader in IT and related services (maintenance, cloud, outsourcing, security) for small and medium-sized businesses. The group also has a NEXEREN datacenter subsidiary with 5 highly certified datacenters, enabling it to control the entire cloud service chain.

Visiativ has been helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with their digital transformation and innovation for over 35 years. This partnership will enable Visiativ to refocus on its core business of consulting and software, while relying on a partner of choice for its infrastructure business.

This transaction accelerates the respective development of the XEFI and Visiativ groups' offerings, in order to continue to support their common target: SMBs.

"We are delighted with the prospects that this operation opens up for us, as it strengthens our NEXEREN data center subsidiary and our influence in the Rhône-Alpes region. We are continuing our development of a 100% French, highly certified hosting and data security offer" said Sacha Rosenthal, Chairman and CEO, XEFI Group.

The transaction would involve the sale of 100% of Visiativ Managed Services' capital to the XEFI group.

The signing of the final agreement could take place in April, with the transaction being subject to consultation with the employee representative bodies of both groups.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

EVENTSDATES
Full-year 2022 resultsTuesday 21 March, 2023
Q1 2023 revenuesTuesday 25 April, 2023
Annual General MeetingThursday 25 May, 2023
Q2 2023 revenuesWednesday 26 July, 2023
H1 2023 resultsTuesday 19 September, 2023
Q3 2023 revenuesTuesday 24 October, 2023
Full-year 2023 revenueWednesday 24 January 2024
Full-year 2023 resultsTuesday 19 March 2024

These dates are an indication and may be changed if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

ABOUT XEFI
Since the company was created in 1997, XEFI has built a reputation as a leader on the IT equipment business and associated services: maintenance, cloud, security, print, software and backup solutions.
The group's ambition is to offer 'ready-to-use' products and services, all-included packages, specially designed for Small & Medium size Businesses.
Today, more than 160 "one-stop shop" agencies in France, Switzerland and Belgium are supporting SMBs on a daily basis. In 2022, the group realized 307M€ total turnover with more than 1 800 employees.

XEFI CONTACT
Pierre GUILLERMET
Market. & Comm.
Tel: +33 (0)4 72 01 04 15
p.guillermet@xefi.fr

ABOUT VISIATIV
Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing".
We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 21,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €259 million in 2022. Visiativ is present in 14 countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,100 employees.
Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME.

For further information visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT
Lydia JOUVAL
External Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29
lydia.jouval@visiativ.com		INVESTOR CONTACT
ACTUS
Mathieu OMNES
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		PRESS CONTACT
ACTUS
Serena BONI
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZqck5lqaW2cxmqbZMlqZmdsbZtqw5abZ2THl5Rqk8mYcG+UxZlhmJiWZnBpnmdm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78920-visiativ-pr-vms-xefi-14032023-en.pdf

