CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS: Convertible bond issue of EUR 3m in the form of Green Bond for Les Constructeurs du Bois

Capital Système Investissements acts as arranger and bookrunner of a convertible bond issue of EUR 3m in the form of Green Bond for Les Constructeurs du Bois, a real estate developer specializing in wood construction and bio-sourced materials

Geneva, 14 March 2023

Les constructeurs du Bois, a company specializing in the creation of wooden buildings for ecological real estate projects with social perspective, announced today that it has signed a private placement agreement of 3 million euros in convertible bonds in the form of Green Bond with UPLIFT High Yield European Growth and various Private Bank investors and Family Offices. This fundraising will help finance projects that contribute to the ecological transition by reducing the environmental impact of new buildings.

François Duchaine, founder and CEO of Les Constructeurs du Bois said: "The Green Bond issuance reflects the group's strong commitment to sustainable real estate with social perspective. These funds will enable to intensify the development of our ecological real estate projects based on bio-sourced materials and local supply. We would like to thank Capital Système Investissements for following us in our development".

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, president of Capital Système Investissements, asserted its strong commitment to financing impact companies: "We are particularly proud to be a partner of Les Constructeurs du Bois and to integrate ESG criteria into our investments".

CAPITAL SYSTÈME INVESTISSEMENTS is a Swiss asset manager specializing in financing innovative and fast-growing companies. UPLIFT High-Yield European Growth, is a certificate managed by Capital Système Investissements. This financing in Green Bonds, which meets the ESG criteria of the certificate, was carried out in convertible bond debt yielding 12% per annum with monthly capital amortization over 24 months. This structuring allows investors to quickly recover their capital and the interest of their loan, while greatly reducing the financial burden for the company.

This issue was carried out in accordance with the European Union Green Bond Standards 2020 established by the EU Technical Expert Group on Sustainable Finance. Green Bonds are bond issues to finance projects contributing to ecological transition. Capital Système Investissements is thus positioned as an important player in the Swiss financial center in the structuring and placement of Green Bonds.

About Les Constructeurs du Bois (www.lesconstructeursdubois.fr)

Les Constructeurs du Bois is a real estate company specializing in the design and project management of ecological wooden buildings with a strong social perspective fully committed to limiting the impact on the environment. Les Constructeurs du Bois is listed on Euronext Access Paris - FR00140007I9 - MLLCB.

About Capital Système Investissements (www.capitalsysteme.com)

Capital Système Investissements is a financial intermediary regulated in Switzerland and based in Geneva. Specialized since 2001 in complex financing for rapidly expanding companies, CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS offers professional or qualified investors innovative solutions for investing in high-yield secured private debt through UPLIFT-HIGH YIELD EUROPEAN GROWTH a certificate (ISIN code CH1111191230) with a minimum return target of 10% per year and offering monthly liquidity.

CAPITAL SYSTÈME INVESTISSEMENTS

Gilles-Emmanuel TRUTAT, President

E-mail: investors@capitalsysteme.com

LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS

François DUCHAINE, CEO

E-mail: investisseurs@lesconstructeursdubois.fr

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78925-pr_cdb_csi_20230314_en.pdf