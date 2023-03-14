The company's proprietary custom bidding algorithms lead to better conversion rates

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - Capitas, a digital marketing company, has launched a range of data-driven solutions to help businesses with their marketing campaigns. The company's proprietary custom bidding algorithms are designed to lead to better conversion rates.

Capitas' algorithmic analysis and use of AI enables companies to design effective marketing campaigns that achieve greater conversion rate optimization. Their team of competitive programmers and experienced digital marketers have developed a model for services such as pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, and email marketing, enabling businesses to build tailored campaigns around keywords faster.

"Our proprietary bidding takes the guesswork out of setting bids and offers an advanced alternative to manual bidding, which can be not only inefficient but also time-consuming," said a spokesperson for the company.

Capitas' services have helped clients achieve impressive results, including a reduction in cart abandonment rates, improvements in conversion rates, average order value, and increased lifetime value for shoppers. They can also identify aspects of their offerings that are most appealing to stakeholders so they can start improving them for purposes such as equity crowdfunding.

The company's comprehensive portfolio of marketing solutions includes data analysis and reporting for e-commerce marketing.

Businesses interested in Capitas' services can reach out to them for a consultation or visit their website today: https://capitas.co/.

About the Company

Capitas is a leading digital marketing agency that helps businesses achieve their brand goals by harnessing the latest AI-driven marketing strategies. They have over 200 clients and $50 million in ad spend.

