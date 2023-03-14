World Environment Center to Recognize Jacobs as the 2023 WEC Gold Medal Awardee for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / The World Environment Center is pleased to announce that its 39th Gold Medal for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development will be awarded to Jacobs. The Gold Medal Award will be presented to Jacobs at an in-person ceremony at Washington, DC's Planet Word on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The Gold Medal Award is presented annually to a global company that has integrated sustainability into its business practices, created ground-breaking solutions to critical environmental and social challenges, and demonstrated global leadership to accelerate progress toward a sustainable future. An independent Gold Medal Jury comprised of recognized sustainability experts selects the Gold Medalist through a global competition among nominated companies invited to apply for the Award.

The Gold Medal Jury selected Jacobs this year in recognition of Jacobs' initiatives that integrate sustainability across their organization and client solutions. The Jury recognized Jacobs for its sustainable business strategy PlanBeyond 2.0 which integrates the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals across the entire organization that has led to the creation of corporate strategies, programs, and partnerships that deliver positive impact globally.

Gold Medal Jury Chair Linda Fisher, former Vice President & Chief Sustainability Officer of Dupont, said "on behalf of the Jury, I extend my sincere congratulations to Jacobs for its thoughtful approach to sustainability. Their commitments coupled with a global initiatives & partnerships have a far-reaching and positive sustainability impact around the world."

In acknowledging receipt of the prestigious global sustainability award, Jacobs Office of Global Climate Response and ESG Senior Vice President Jan Walstrom said, "over the last several years Jacobs has been on a purposeful journey to integrate sustainable principles into the solutions we develop and deliver to respond to our clients' greatest challenges, including those directly focused on addressing climate challenge. We know we have a pivotal role to play in addressing the climate emergency and channeling our technology-enabled expertise and capabilities toward benefiting people and the planet. We're honored that our efforts have been recognized by the World Environment Center and are delighted to receive this prestigious Gold Medal Award."

"We congratulate Jacobs and salute the company's commitment to sustainable development," said WEC President & CEO Glenn Prickett. "In these challenging times, we hope that recognizing Jacobs's leadership with the Gold Medal Award will inspire other companies to aim higher in their commitments to sustainability."

About the Gold Medal

The World Environment Center's Gold Medal for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development was established in 1985 to recognize significant industry initiatives in global environmental excellence and sustainable development. Recent recipients of the WEC Gold Medal Award are AB InBev (2022), Microsoft (2021), the Ford Motor Company (2020), Trane Technologies (formerly Ingersoll Rand; 2019), Ecolab, (2018), HP Inc. (2017), Jacobs - formerly CH2M (2016), SC Johnson (2015), Unilever (2013), IBM (2012), Nestlé (2011), and Wal-Mart Stores (2010).

The Gold Medal Jury is independent of WEC and its programs, and is composed of international leaders from academia, government, non-governmental organizations, and retired industry professionals.?

About the World Environment Center

The World Environment Center advances sustainable development through corporate business practices. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Europe and Latin America, WEC creates business solutions through executive roundtables on key sustainability challenges, builds capacity of small enterprises in emerging markets, and honors industry excellence through its annual Gold Medal Award. WEC is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental organization. For more information, please visit www.wec.org.

