High-performance mITX motherboard for compute and graphics-intensive applications

Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), will present an mITX motherboard based on Intel Core i3 processors as well as Intel N-series processors with latest UHD Gen12 graphics at embedded world 2023, thus expanding its product family of compact, power-saving motherboards "Designed and Made in Germany." The K3931-N mITX is available in four variants with different CPUs and is particularly suitable for use in the areas of casino gaming, digital signage, kiosk, POS/POI, ticketing as well as for applications in industrial and medical technology.

The Intel Core i3 and Intel N series processors set new standards for x86 processors in the power range from 6W to 15W. They use the same Efficient-cores and Intel UHD graphics as the 12th Gen Intel Core processors based on the Xe architecture. This makes it easier to port applications and solutions across Intel CPU performance and power ranges. Support for Intel AVX2 and Intel Deep Learning Boost combined with up to 32 execution units provides accelerated deep learning inference and media processing for diverse edge applications.

The K3931-N mITX is equipped with up to three DisplayPorts V1.4a, one Embedded DisplayPort V1.4b (4K) and one Dual-Channel LVDS (24bit) and supports up to three independent displays with 4K resolution (2x 4K 1x FHD). It also has expansion slots for PCIe and two M.2 ports, as well as many other interfaces, including GPIO, four COM ports and four USB 3.2 Gen2. It also supports ccTalk. For memory, a SODIMM socket for high-performance DDR5 memory with up to 32GB is used. The motherboard is designed for 24/7 continuous operation and an extended temperature range of up to 60 °C.

Four versions are available depending on the computing power requirements. The N6 variant is equipped with the powerful Intel Core i3 N305 processor (Octa-Core, 1.0 or 1.8/up to 3.8 GHz @9W or 15W); the K3931-N4 with an Intel N200 (quad-core, 1.0/up to 3.7 GHz @6W). Another variant is the N2, which offers the quad-core Intel N97 processor (K3931-N2, 2.0/up to 3.6 GHz @12W). The N1 variant features an Intel N50 (dual-core, 1.0/up to 3.4 GHz @6W) processor. Thus, the K3931-N series provides enormous scalability in terms of performance, power consumption and cost within one product design.

First samples will be available by Q3/2023. In addition, accessories such as the SMARTCASE S730 chassis kit as well as active and passive coolers will be available.

