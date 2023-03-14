Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - Pedram Nematzade, better known by his stage name PED1NE, is set to launch a new music genre based on the fusion of techno and tech house. The new genre aims to take electronic music to a whole new level and bring something fresh and exciting to the industry.

PED1NE is a talented musician, producer, DJ, and promoter, who has been passionate about electronic music since a young age. He has performed at numerous clubs and festivals around the world, and his music has received critical acclaim from fans and industry experts alike.

The launch of this new music genre is a reflection of the growing trend towards experimentation and innovation in electronic music. PED1NE believes that the fusion of techno and tech house will create a unique sound that will appeal to a wide range of audiences. He has been working tirelessly on this project for months, and is confident that it will be well-received by the electronic music community.

The launch event for the new music genre will take place next month in Istanbul, Turkey. PED1NE has been working closely with a team of experts to ensure that the event is a memorable and immersive experience for everyone in attendance. The event will feature live performances from some of the biggest names in electronic music, as well as an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the new genre.

In a statement, PED1NE said, "I am thrilled to be launching this new music genre based on techno and tech house. It's an exciting time for electronic music, and I believe that this fusion will bring something fresh and unique to the industry. I can't wait for everyone to hear the new sound and experience it live at the launch event."

The launch of this new music genre is a testament to the creativity and innovation of electronic music artists. As the industry continues to evolve and push boundaries, it's exciting to see new genres emerge and capture the attention of audiences worldwide. The launch event is sure to be a must-attend for anyone who loves electronic music and wants to be a part of its evolution.

Media Contact:

Name: Pedram Nematzade

Email: info@ped1ne.com

Company Name: Ped1ne

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

Website: https://ped1ne.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158419