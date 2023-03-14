Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
CNH Industrial: Case Launches Project LEAD To Promote Rural Entrepreneurship in India

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial, has launched a new CSR initiative, LEAD (Livelihood & Entrepreneurship Awareness Development), to encourage entrepreneurship among rural youth in India. The project highlights alternative avenues for income generation in the agriculture and infrastructure sectors through awareness and training programs. In the first year, the brand is aiming to impact over 30,000 young aspirants across more than 3000 villages.

The LEAD project will go door-to-door to raise awareness amongst young people about entrepreneurial ventures in local regions across India, under agriculture, rural industries (poultry, dairy, bee farming, and fisheries) and rural infrastructure (road construction initiatives and irrigation). The initiative focuses on interacting with the youth there to stem mass migration to urban areas in search of jobs and also encourage reverse migration.

Speaking about the project, Mr. Sunil Puri, Managing Director, CASE, India and SAARC, said, "As a socially responsible brand, we are delighted to introduce one more CSR initiative to promote entrepreneurship amongst the youth. We firmly believe that rural entrepreneurship is a crucial driver of inclusive economic growth in India. Through Project LEAD, we aim to provide the necessary tools and resources to local communities to contribute towards the country's economic progress. The program will also help aspirational young people from rural India to become self-reliant."

Against the backdrop of challenges such as unemployment and economic disparity in rural areas, CASE has committed to supporting the development of rural entrepreneurship in India. The brand is working alongside local stakeholders to help find innovative solutions to the unique problems faced by the communities.

CNH Industrial, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture

CASE launches Project LEAD to promote rural entrepreneurship in India

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743766/Case-Launches-Project-LEAD-To-Promote-Rural-Entrepreneurship-in-India

