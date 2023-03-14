The Futurum Group has joined forces with DES2023 to predict trends and leverage new digital concepts to help companies become more competitive

The leading digital transformation event in Southern Europe will take place in Spain June 13-15

The Digital Enterprise Show (DES), the leading event in digital transformation in Southern Europe, and The Futurum Group, a family of industry research, advisory, consulting, media, and marketing strategy companies focused on analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, have signed a partnership agreement with the aim of creating synergies and boosting innovation and digitalization in companies.

DES2023 will take place in Málaga, Spain June 13-15. More than 17,000 international delegates are expected to attend with the purpose of contributing to the digital transformation of government and business in sectors such as banking, commerce, industry, mobility, health, and tourism.

"We are looking forward to sharing our research on the current state of digital transformation in June in Málaga," said Shelly Kramer, co-founder and principal analyst at The Futurum Group. "This event and its leadership, sponsors, and participants have long been on the cutting edge of all things digital transformation and we plan to deliver actionable information to help businesses and organizations optimize processes and operations, increase efficiency, boost collaboration, and maximize competitiveness."

DES2023 will host the Digital Business World Congress, the largest international meeting on digital transformation. Prior events have attracted major political and business leaders such as former U.S. President Barack Obama, and Gunter Pauli, creator of the "Blue Economy" concept. More than 450 international business and industry experts are planned to speak at the 2023 event.

"Through collaboration with leading organizations such as The Futurum Group, DES will be able to help business and government leaders anticipate and plan for rapid changes in the digital landscape," said Sandra Infante, director of DES. "It is essential to have stakeholders who have top-level research and data to prepare for new disruptions and inform us of global digital needs."

About DES

Digital Enterprise Show is an event of Nebext (Next Business Exhibitions) in collaboration with the city of Málaga, Spain and the Junta de Andalucía. In six editions, it has become the largest European professional event on digital business transformation and one of the world's benchmarks that offers senior management the latest technological solutions and products to accompany large corporations, SMEs and European public administrations towards digital transformation. Over three days, we combine technology and innovation with digital leadership, technological solutions to improve customer and employee experience, optimization of operational processes, and the identification of new business models, services and products across all industries.

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is a family of industry research, advisory, consulting, and media companies focused on analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, identifying and validating trends, and delivering data and insights that empower clients to find their competitive edge in the digital economy.

