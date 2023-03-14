Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. Announces Apppointment of New Chief Financial Officer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. (NEO: "SPKC.U" and "SPKC.WT.U") (the "Corporation") announces the resignation of Gregory Gentile as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation due to personal reasons, and not due to any disagreement with the Corporation's operations, policies or practices, effective immediately. The Board of Directors of the Corporation would like to thank Mr. Gentile for his past services and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Effective immediately, the Corporation is delighted to announce that Bernardino Colonna will be assuming the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Colonna is a partner and Co-head of Credit at Silver Spike Capital, LLC and was formerly a managing partner at Madison Capital Advisors, focusing on emerging growth companies in the cannabis, life sciences, and technology sectors. Mr. Colonna has ten years of experience at Barclays London in investment banking, and has experience as a senior research analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund.

About Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation. Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. is continuing to explore potential targets for a qualifying transaction.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.

William Healy

bill@silverspikecap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

