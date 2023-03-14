374Water Inc.: 374Water to Take Leading Technologies Center Stage at United Nations 2023 Water Conference

U.N. event will spotlight revolutionary environmental solution process after 'Future of PFAS, Waste and Clean Water' expert panel at Nasdaq's Times Square headquarters

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / 374Water, a global cleantech and social impact company, will co-host "Water Innovations for Sustainable Development" with Delft University of Technology during the United Nations' 2023 Water Conference in New York on Thursday, March 23.

The U.N.-accredited side event, taking place inside U.N. headquarters at 8 a.m. in Conference Room A, is an interactive exercise prioritizing areas of impactful research, innovation, and investment to advance the Water Action Agenda for Sustainable Development. 374Water will use the occasion to highlight its pioneering technology, which uses supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) to transform complex wastes like perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals" into clean water, energy, and minerals.

"Research has repeatedly demonstrated the harmful effects PFAS have on our environment, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) even labeling them a public health concern and newly emerging regulations from the EPA," said Kobe Nagar, chairman and CEO of 374Water. "Our technology has been proven to be extremely effective in eliminating all PFAS compounds and other harmful pollutants and altering how we manage the waste we generate. By centering this at U.N. headquarters, we will actively educate a global audience on transforming complex waste into valuable resources, including clean water and energy."

PFAS are chemicals that are used to make consumer and industrial materials, fabrics, and other products resist water and stains over an extended period. Those properties make them extraordinarily difficult to break down; they contaminate our environment through their production and use and, in studies, have appeared in 98% of samples of blood taken from the U.S. population.

Prior to the U.N. event, 374Water will host a panel discussion titled "Future of PFAS, Waste and Clean Water' at the Nasdaq Boardroom in Times Square on Wednesday, March 22, at 5 p.m, which will also be live streamed via Zoom. The panel will bring together an expert group of pioneers working on the frontlines of tackling the PFAS challenge, and help shape the "Future of PFAS Call to Action' -- a special report that will shift the conversation toward innovation, investment and promising solutions.

The hour-long discussion will be moderated by Andrew Wallender, an investigative data reporter at Bloomberg Industry Group, and feature Lisa Neuberger Fernandez, Global Head of Sustainability and Innovation for 374Water; Dr. Doris van Halem, a professor at TU Delft and the head of Water for Impact; and Stephanie Benedetto, the CEO of Queen of Raw. It is the first event sponsored by 374Water as part of its "Sustainable Futures' platform, which unites those pushing the frontiers of clean water, energy, waste and the circular economy to tackle big environmental challenges.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO) is a global cleantech and social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

