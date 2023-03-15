ThreatHunter.ai Launches Comprehensive FIVE EYES Solution to Revolutionize Cybersecurity

ThreatHunter.ai is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive FIVE EYES cybersecurity solution, designed to provide complete coverage and protection against all manner of threats

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Leading cybersecurity firm ThreatHunter.ai has announced the launch of its comprehensive FIVE EYES solution, a cutting-edge approach to cybersecurity that provides unparalleled protection to organizations. FIVE EYES represents the most comprehensive and advanced suite of cybersecurity services on the market, utilizing the latest advancements in AI, machine learning, and human expertise to provide complete coverage and protection against even the most sophisticated threats.

The FIVE EYES solution is built on a foundation of five core components: First Eyes, More Eyes, Extra Eyes, Secret Eyes, and Private Eyes.

First Eyes helps businesses without robust cybersecurity programs to manage potential risks and protect against cyber attacks, providing an essential supplement to their existing cybersecurity measures.

More Eyes offers advanced capabilities for threat detection and response, including 24/7 monitoring and dedicated cybersecurity experts to manage potential threats.

Extra Eyes provides businesses with real-time mitigation and hands-on support, including MSSP services and vCISO programs, to help them manage potential cyber threats.

Secret Eyes offers businesses a live threat feed of intelligence, specific and unique to each customer, providing an unmatched level of protection against cyber threats.

Private Eyes offers dark web monitoring and customized threat intelligence, helping businesses to keep track of data that may have leaked and protecting them from reputational and financial damage.

"At ThreatHunter.ai, we believe that cybersecurity is more than just a series of tools and technologies," said CEO James McMurry. "It's about combining advanced AI and machine learning with expert human threat hunters to deliver a comprehensive solution that truly provides complete coverage and protection. That's what the FIVE EYES solution is all about."

ThreatHunter.ai's FIVE EYES solution is available now, and interested organizations can contact the company for more information.

About Threathunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and expert analysis help organizations detect, identify, and respond to cyber threats. Its solutions are designed to supplement existing security resources and provide a fresh perspective on how to address today's complex cyber threats.

For more information about ThreatHunter.ai and the "Five Eyes" program, please visit www.threathunter.ai/eyes-platform.

