CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.: Casio to Release G-SHOCK Recrystallized Series in Deep-Layer Hardened Stainless Steel

G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary Timepiece

TOKYO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its series of shock-resistant G-SHOCK Recrystallized series designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. The GMW-B5000PS and GMW-B5000PG are made even tougher, employing a deep-layer hardening process*1 on stainless steel.

*1 This process creates a hard layer by infusing gas into the surface of the steel, hardening the material itself rather than coating it to harden the outside.

G-SHOCK Recrystallized Series

The GMW-B5000PS and GMW-B5000PG are based on the full-metal GMW-B5000D, which faithfully reproduces the iconic shape of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C. Both of these 40th anniversary models employ extremely hard stainless steel for exterior components such as the bezel and band.

With this latest advance in the continuous G-SHOCK evolution that began back in 1983, Casio has developed a deep-layer hardening process specifically for stainless steel, achieving a material that is approximately three times harder than ordinary stainless steel. Recrystallization adds a design element, with the stainless steel heat-treated and recrystallized to create crystalline patterns against a matte texture, giving the rugged appearance of fine metal fragments scattered across the surface. Each individual component features a unique crystalline grain, delivering subtle differences in pattern, color and luster for each timepiece.

Casio also announced today the release of the DW-5040PG, which features a dial engraved with the words "PROJECT TEAM 'Tough,'" the name of the team that worked to develop the very first G-SHOCK. For this reissue of the original G-SHOCK design, the deep-layer hardening process is applied to the case back, buckle, band loop, and other metal components. Biomass plastics are used in the bezel and band.

Model

Color

GMW-B5000PS

Silver

GMW-B5000PG

Gold

DW-5040PG

Black

GMW-B5000PS, GMW-B5000PG and DW-5040PG

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030442/IMAGE_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030443/IMAGE_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-g-shock-recrystallized-series-in-deep-layer-hardened-stainless-steel-301769858.html

