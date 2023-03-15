Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 ISIN: JP3209000003 Ticker-Symbol: CAC1 
Tradegate
14.03.23
10:35 Uhr
8,900 Euro
+0,150
+1,71 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6008,90014.03.
8,6508,85014.03.
PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 02:06
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD: Casio to Release MR-G Featuring Asymmetric Design

New FROGMAN Diver's Watch with ISO 200m Water Resistance:
Multiple-Component Structure Delivers Sophisticated Texture and Shock Resistance

TOKYO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G series, the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-BF1000R adopts the distinctive asymmetric form of the FROGMAN line of diver's watches.

MRG-BF1000R

With ISO 200-meter water resistance, FROGMAN shock-resistant diver's watches employ an asymmetric design with the case shifted slightly leftward to ensure unrestricted wrist movement underwater, a popular feature that has made the FROGMAN one of the G-SHOCK brand's signature lines.

The new MRG-BF1000R delivers the asymmetric design of FROGMAN diver's watches in metal form. In order to recreate the originally resin-molded form in metal, the structure is divided into multiple components with individual polishing processes applied prior to assembly to bring out stunningly attractive textures in them down to the finest details. The case is made up of 76* components, including the O-ring waterproof sealing, buffers and other tiny parts.
* Number of components current as of March 15

Also, to strengthen the shock-resistant structure, fluoro rubber buffers are incorporated into exterior components around the case, helping to absorb shocks as well as to protect the crystal. The case back employs a screw-lock construction press-fit with sapphire crystal to ensure a highly airtight structure while boosting radio wave reception sensitivity.

The watch also delivers practical functionality with hour and minute hands rotating together as one in dive mode to provide intuitive, easy-to-read display of time spent underwater. Three dual-coil motors enable swift operation of the hands for quickly switching between display of current time and elapsed dive time. Pairing with the dedicated CASIO WATCHES smartphone app also allows users to review records of their diving activities, including dive times and locations, and to easily access tide graphs for approximately 3,300 spots around the world.

76-component case construction

MRG-BF1000R

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2023/0315-mrg-bf1000r/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030494/MRG_BF1000R.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030495/76_component_case_construction.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030496/MRG_BF1000R_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-featuring-asymmetric-design-301769950.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.