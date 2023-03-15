Global Cybersecurity Leader Ordr Partners With Spire Solutions To Help Organizations In the Middle East Gain Attack Surface Visibility and Security For Connected Devices

Ordr's Market Leading Platform Delivers Real-time Asset Inventory, Identifies Vulnerabilities and Risks, and Automates Security Policies To Protect Organizations From Modern Threats

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, today announced its partnership with Dubai-based Spire Solutions , the Middle East & Africa region's leading cybersecurity solution provider and value-added distributor (VAD). Spire Solutions will offer its channel partners Ordr's award-winning attack surface visibility, asset management and security platform across multiple specialized verticals including healthcare, government, finance and banking, insurance, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications.





Organizations in the Middle East are increasing their adoption of connected devices, including Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT). Each new device, however, also increases the attack surface, and the potential for a security breach or cyberattack. In order to keep the connected enterprise secure, full visibility is needed into devices and their vulnerabilities, along with automated policies to secure them - whether during an incident, proactively or retrospectively.

Sanjeev Walia, Founder and President of Spire Solutions said, "It is a challenge to truly protect your organization unless you have accurate, real-time information about which devices are connecting to your network - and what they do once they connect. We are honored to partner with Ordr to address these challenges and enable our channel partners and end-user customers to benefit from industry-leading technology that truly enables customers to manage their entire attack surface whether that be traditional IT, IoT, OT or IoMT."

"The Middle East is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and we're proud to partner with Spire Solutions in this region. Spire Solutions has a proven track record of providing best-in-class security solutions and we're honored to work with a team who shares our commitment to customer success, and protecting the organizations entrusted to us." said Kieran Wood, Sales Director, EMEA at Ordr.

"This partnership exemplifies Ordr's commitment to investing in the global, collaborative partner ecosystem and represents another step forward in our international expansion plans," said Jim Hyman, CEO at Ordr. "Organizations in the Middle East will now be able to accelerate their digital transformation journey and reduce cyber risks by unlocking unparalleled visibility into assets, vulnerabilities and threats."

With the addition of Ordr's AI-powered connected device security platform to the Spire solutions portfolio, all assets, connections and network flows can be profiled. By baselining normal behavior for connected assets, organizations can create policies to only enable appropriate access while limiting exposure, enabling a true Zero Trust security posture to be realized. Together, Ordr and Spire will provide customers and partners across the Middle East with unmatched security services, instant value and advanced expertise as they improve their cyber resilience.

This strategic partnership is being celebrated at GISEC Global 2023 , taking place this week at the World Trade Centre in Dubai. To learn more, please visit Ordr and the Spire Solutions team at stand A50, Hall 7.

To learn how Spire Solutions and Ordr can help your organization obtain full device visibility and security, please visit: www.ordr.net .

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital,Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

