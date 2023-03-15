Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX listing rules
Financial highlights
Operational highlights
Outlook
MagnetOs achieved strong sales growth in the U.S. and passed the important milestone of 10,000 patients treated worldwide, demonstrating its utility in real-world practice as well as in controlled trial environments.
Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Kuros Biosciences has achieved a year of impressive continued upward sales momentum, outstanding progress with clinical development and strong business performance, underlining our growing success as a leading orthobiolgics company. Our MagnetOs bone graft technology reached several notable goals including new commercial launches, which extended the product line and strengthened the MagnetOs family brand, as well as passing the major milestone of 10,000 patients treated worldwide and completing enrollment of patients in the PARTNER clinical trial. We made more encouraging progress during 2022 with our Fibrin-PTH clinical program, which represents a substantial commercial opportunity for the company. We continued to receive milestone payments from our agreement with Regeneron, which has acquired Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and we successfully conducted a CHF 6 million private placement, maintaining a strong cash position as we move forward into 2023."
Financial position
General remark - Direct sales of MagnetOs increased by 75%
Financial position and other assets
As of December 31, 2022, total intangible assets amounted to CHF 19.4 million (vs FY 2021: CHF 22.6 million) and goodwill amounts to CHF 29.3 million (vs FY 2021: CHF 33.4 million). The decrease in the goodwill amount is driven by an impairment after re-assessing the expected timeline for clinical development of the licensing agreement with Checkmate (now: acquired by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals).
Net finance expense
Events after the reporting period
The Group noted on Friday, March 10, 2023, that funds equal to a low single-digit percentage of total cash were at stake as U.S. financial regulators have decided to take Silicon Valley Bank off the market. On March 12, 2023, the U.S. government announced that all Silicon Valley Bank deposits will be guaranteed. The Group will take the appropriate steps to further mitigate the associated financial risks by installing remedies and further reducing the respective counterparty risk.
Outlook
The annual report 2022 is available on our corporate website under the following link:
We will discuss the results of 2022 in a virtual call on March 21, 2023, at 2pm CET. If you wish to participate, please register in advance for this webinar:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Upcoming Events
May 8, 2023 Annual General Meeting
Aug 9, 2023 Half-Year Report H1 2023
For further information, please contact:
About MagnetOs
Indications statement
About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)
About Kuros Biosciences
Forward Looking Statements
1. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kuros Biosciences AG
|Wagistrasse 25
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 733 4747
|Fax:
|+41 44 733 4740
|E-mail:
|info@kurosbio.com
|Internet:
|www.kurosbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325814116
|Valor:
|32581411
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1582565
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1582565 15-March-2023 CET/CEST