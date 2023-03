Again good news from Saskatchewan. Shortly after the successful acquisition of the Ridgeback properties, Saturn Oil & Gas reports a new resource estimate that does not even include the new assets. Rather, year-end 2022 shows how much injected and proved reserves have increased since the Oxbow and Viking expansions. Net asset value per share rises to CAD 6.92, just shy of analysts' price targets. We do the math.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...