GoodWe will initially sell its new 375 W building-integrated PV (BIPV) modules in Europe and Australia. They measure 2,319 mm × 777 mm × 4 mm and weigh 11 kg.GoodWe has unveiled new frameless solar panels for BIPV applications. "This product is developed and produced internally," a spokesperson for the Chinese inverter manufacturer told pv magazine. "We added BIPV products into our product catalog to make us a more comprehensive one-stop solution provider." The Galaxy panel line has a power output of 375 W and a power conversion efficiency of 17.4%. The open-circuit voltage is between 30.53 V ...

