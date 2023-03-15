Anzeige
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 
Tradegate
10.03.23
10:40 Uhr
1,220 Euro
+0,030
+2,52 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1701,23008:20
1,1901,20008:00
15.03.2023 | 08:06
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 14

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 16 December 2022, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase14 March 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased545,000
Weighted average price paid (p)104.65
Highest price paid (p)106.20
Lowest price paid (p)103.30

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 26,134,166 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 724,462,596. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 14 March 2023 is 724,462,596. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354		Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:

Nicholas How / John Fishley / William Hall
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 		Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:

James Agnew / Jonathan Hardy / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

VenueWeighted average price (pence per share)Aggregated volume
XLON304,867104.66
BATE107,833104.70
CHIX70,318104.59
TRQX61,982104.54

Individual transactions:

Transaction TimeVolumePrice(GBp)Venue
14/03/202308:01:02100 103.30
14/03/202308:01:02100 103.30
14/03/202308:01:02185 103.30
14/03/202308:01:02185 103.30
14/03/202308:01:02100 103.30
14/03/202308:01:02175 103.30
14/03/202308:01:02185 103.30
14/03/202308:01:02320 103.30
14/03/202308:02:26456 104.00
14/03/202308:05:37159 103.30
14/03/202308:06:51623 104.50
14/03/202308:06:511,677 104.40
14/03/202308:06:511,287 104.20
14/03/202308:06:5259 104.70
14/03/202308:06:531,088 104.20
14/03/202308:06:53923 104.20
14/03/202308:07:241,270 104.30
14/03/202308:07:24181 104.30
14/03/202308:07:241,270 104.30
14/03/202308:07:24516 104.20
14/03/202308:09:121,179 104.20
14/03/202308:09:121,179 104.20
14/03/202308:11:40876 104.30
14/03/202308:11:40877 104.30
14/03/202308:11:40877 104.30
14/03/202308:15:58323 104.30
14/03/202308:15:58877 104.30
14/03/202308:15:581,027 104.30
14/03/202308:15:58554 104.30
14/03/202308:15:581,028 104.30
14/03/202308:17:03131 104.10
14/03/202308:17:21635 104.10
14/03/202308:18:251,113 104.10
14/03/202308:18:25983 104.10
14/03/202308:18:25791 104.10
14/03/202308:18:25156 104.10
14/03/202308:20:32632 103.90
14/03/202308:20:321,879 103.90
14/03/202308:20:32643 103.90
14/03/202308:20:32644 103.90
14/03/202308:20:3211 103.90
14/03/202308:22:242,511 103.60
14/03/202308:29:5513 103.90
14/03/202308:29:5543 103.90
14/03/202308:29:5581 103.90
14/03/202308:32:06669 103.90
14/03/202308:32:06952 103.90
14/03/202308:32:06283 103.90
14/03/202308:32:06815 103.90
14/03/202308:32:06953 103.90
14/03/202308:40:521,851 104.30
14/03/202308:40:521,334 104.30
14/03/202308:45:29729 104.40
14/03/202308:45:29234 104.40
14/03/202308:46:47948 104.40
14/03/202308:47:55838 104.40
14/03/202308:49:011,319 104.45
14/03/202308:49:011,136 104.45
14/03/202308:49:01684 104.40
14/03/202308:49:01628 104.40
14/03/202308:49:011,758 104.40
14/03/202308:49:01683 104.40
14/03/202308:49:0156 104.40
14/03/202308:49:01564 104.40
14/03/202308:49:011,084 104.40
14/03/202309:01:47868 104.40
14/03/202309:01:471,535 104.40
14/03/202309:01:471,532 104.40
14/03/202309:01:47833 104.40
14/03/202309:01:473 104.40
14/03/202309:01:52758 104.30
14/03/202309:01:52758 104.30
14/03/202309:01:52758 104.30
14/03/202309:01:521,535 104.30
14/03/202309:12:45542 104.30
14/03/202309:12:45758 104.30
14/03/202309:12:45758 104.30
14/03/202309:12:451,535 104.30
14/03/202309:12:45216 104.30
14/03/202309:12:451,029 104.30
14/03/202309:12:451,029 104.30
14/03/202309:18:01257 104.10
14/03/202309:27:10695 104.20
14/03/202309:27:10952 104.20
14/03/202309:27:10953 104.20
14/03/202309:27:10952 104.20
14/03/202309:44:57952 104.20
14/03/202309:44:57952 104.20
14/03/202309:44:57347 104.20
14/03/202309:44:57953 104.20
14/03/202309:44:57605 104.20
14/03/202309:47:38190 104.10
14/03/202309:47:38952 104.10
14/03/202309:47:38625 104.10
14/03/202309:47:38952 104.10
14/03/202309:47:38762 104.10
14/03/202309:47:38100 104.10
14/03/202309:47:38228 104.10
14/03/202309:52:21952 103.90
14/03/202309:52:21270 103.90
14/03/202309:52:21953 103.90
14/03/202309:52:21952 103.90
14/03/202309:52:21682 103.90
14/03/202309:57:281087 104.20
14/03/202309:57:28817 104.20
14/03/202309:57:28817 104.20
14/03/202309:57:281088 104.20
14/03/202309:59:16693 104.00
14/03/202310:54:28276 104.00
14/03/202310:54:28952 104.00
14/03/202310:54:28389 104.00
14/03/202310:54:28952 104.00
14/03/202310:54:28432 104.00
14/03/202310:54:28564 104.00
14/03/202310:54:28244 104.00
14/03/202311:09:15731 103.90
14/03/202311:09:15499 103.90
14/03/202311:18:14232 103.90
14/03/202311:18:141,039 103.90
14/03/202311:32:58951 103.90
14/03/202311:38:251,251 103.90
14/03/202311:38:25299 103.90
14/03/202311:38:25578 103.90
14/03/202311:38:25361 103.90
14/03/202311:48:4841 104.00
14/03/202311:55:212,161 104.10
14/03/202312:08:5753 104.00
14/03/202312:08:5790 104.00
14/03/202312:08:57146 104.00
14/03/202312:08:57644 104.00
14/03/202312:08:57862 104.00
14/03/202312:08:57150 104.00
14/03/202312:08:57952 104.00
14/03/202312:08:57309 104.00
14/03/202312:08:57388 104.00
14/03/202312:08:57162 104.00
14/03/202312:08:5753 104.00
14/03/202312:15:23539 104.00
14/03/202312:15:23244 104.00
14/03/202312:15:2382 104.00
14/03/202312:15:231,551 104.00
14/03/202312:15:23671 104.00
14/03/202312:15:23672 104.00
14/03/202312:21:14952 104.10
14/03/202312:21:14952 104.10
14/03/202312:21:14953 104.10
14/03/202312:21:14952 104.10
14/03/202312:24:422170 104.20
14/03/202312:24:42472 104.20
14/03/202312:24:423,450 104.20
14/03/202312:24:42418 104.10
14/03/202312:24:4263 104.10
14/03/202312:24:42347 104.10
14/03/202312:24:4253 104.10
14/03/202312:24:42225 104.10
14/03/202312:24:42295 104.10
14/03/202312:24:42311 104.10
14/03/202312:24:4246 104.10
14/03/202312:24:42101 104.10
14/03/202312:24:444,538 104.20
14/03/202312:24:461,712 104.40
14/03/202312:24:4685 104.30
14/03/202312:24:462,258 104.30
14/03/202312:27:53506 104.20
14/03/202312:27:531,117 104.20
14/03/202312:27:53952 104.10
14/03/202312:27:53952 104.10
14/03/202312:27:5346 104.10
14/03/202312:27:531,859 104.10
14/03/202312:27:541,241 104.20
14/03/202312:29:241,131 104.20
14/03/202312:29:241,100 104.20
14/03/202312:29:2440 104.20
14/03/202312:29:24169 104.20
14/03/202312:29:241,121 104.20
14/03/202312:29:241,091 104.20
14/03/202312:29:24149 104.20
14/03/202312:29:24179 104.20
14/03/202312:30:011,195 104.10
14/03/202312:30:011,195 104.10
14/03/202312:30:02871 103.90
14/03/202312:30:02871 103.90
14/03/202312:30:02872 103.90
14/03/202312:31:04953 104.70
14/03/202312:31:0544 104.70
14/03/202312:31:05908 104.70
14/03/202312:31:05608 104.50
14/03/202312:31:05462 104.50
14/03/202312:31:05318 104.50
14/03/202312:31:05408 104.50
14/03/202312:31:05462 104.50
14/03/202312:31:05341 104.50
14/03/202312:31:05952 104.50
14/03/202312:31:05953 104.50
14/03/202312:31:07624 104.70
14/03/202312:31:071699 104.70
14/03/202312:31:07787 104.70
14/03/202313:02:421269 104.60
14/03/202313:02:421270 104.60
14/03/202313:02:421270 104.60
14/03/202313:02:55846 104.50
14/03/202313:02:55598 104.50
14/03/202313:02:55248 104.50
14/03/202313:03:29847 104.50
14/03/202313:03:291058 104.50
14/03/202313:03:291058 104.50
14/03/202313:03:30837 104.60
14/03/202313:03:30221 104.60
14/03/202313:09:17580 104.70
14/03/202313:09:17372 104.70
14/03/202313:21:35651 104.75
14/03/202313:21:361,143 105.00
14/03/202313:21:36610 104.90
14/03/202313:21:361 104.90
14/03/202313:21:3684 104.90
14/03/202313:21:36480 104.90
14/03/202313:21:3684 104.90
14/03/202313:31:02126 104.80
14/03/202313:31:02952 104.80
14/03/202313:51:08952 104.80
14/03/202313:51:08885 104.80
14/03/202313:51:082,030 104.80
14/03/202313:51:08827 104.80
14/03/202313:51:08994 104.80
14/03/202313:51:08994 104.80
14/03/202313:51:08994 104.80
14/03/202313:58:32952 104.60
14/03/202313:58:32952 104.60
14/03/202313:58:32953 104.60
14/03/202313:58:32118 104.60
14/03/202313:58:32834 104.60
14/03/202314:34:33952 104.70
14/03/202314:41:18953 104.70
14/03/202314:41:18283 104.70
14/03/202314:41:18212 104.70
14/03/202314:47:48131 104.70
14/03/202314:47:48669 104.70
14/03/202314:47:48952 104.70
14/03/202314:54:58839 104.50
14/03/202314:57:44488 104.50
14/03/202314:57:44113 104.50
14/03/202314:57:44640 104.50
14/03/202314:57:44952 104.50
14/03/202314:57:44465 104.50
14/03/202314:57:44207 104.50
14/03/202314:57:44105 104.50
14/03/202314:58:041,310 104.40
14/03/202314:59:53577 104.40
14/03/202314:59:53326 104.40
14/03/202314:59:53576 104.40
14/03/202314:59:58357 104.40
14/03/202315:08:131,050 105.30
14/03/202315:08:146,420 105.50
14/03/202315:08:147,624 105.50
14/03/202315:08:14270 105.50
14/03/202315:08:143,153 105.40
14/03/202315:08:141152 105.40
14/03/202315:08:182,240 105.60
14/03/202315:08:191,074 105.60
14/03/202315:08:27312 105.60
14/03/202315:08:27596 105.60
14/03/202315:08:411270 105.40
14/03/202315:08:411270 105.40
14/03/202315:08:411332 105.35
14/03/202315:08:42953 105.60
14/03/202315:08:4262 105.60
14/03/202315:08:42890 105.60
14/03/202315:08:423,346 105.50
14/03/202315:08:42614 105.50
14/03/202315:08:42881 105.50
14/03/202315:08:423,214 105.50
14/03/202315:08:42606 105.50
14/03/202315:08:42346 105.50
14/03/202315:16:49477 105.20
14/03/202315:19:35952 105.40
14/03/202315:19:352,684 105.40
14/03/202315:19:35476 105.20
14/03/202315:24:3080 105.50
14/03/202315:24:305,936 105.50
14/03/202315:24:302,357 105.50
14/03/202315:24:31952 105.80
14/03/202315:24:311,316 105.60
14/03/202315:24:32750 106.20
14/03/202315:24:32203 106.20
14/03/202315:24:32952 106.10
14/03/202315:24:329 106.00
14/03/202315:24:322085 106.00
14/03/202315:24:33810 105.90
14/03/202315:24:33142 105.90
14/03/202315:24:34952 106.00
14/03/202315:24:34953 105.90
14/03/202315:24:36952 106.00
14/03/202315:24:36268 105.90
14/03/202315:24:36543 105.90
14/03/202315:27:13953 105.60
14/03/202315:27:13952 105.60
14/03/202315:27:131,328 105.60
14/03/202315:27:13952 105.60
14/03/202315:27:13953 105.60
14/03/202315:27:13952 105.60
14/03/202315:32:33952 105.50
14/03/202315:32:33952 105.50
14/03/202315:32:33953 105.50
14/03/202315:32:33745 105.45
14/03/202315:32:351,623 105.50
14/03/202315:32:351269 105.40
14/03/202315:32:353723 105.40
14/03/202315:32:351270 105.40
14/03/202315:32:351270 105.40
14/03/202315:32:39288 105.50
14/03/202315:32:39415 105.50
14/03/202315:34:191269 105.40
14/03/202315:34:191270 105.40
14/03/202315:34:19524 105.40
14/03/202315:34:19746 105.40
14/03/202315:34:191,270 105.30
14/03/202315:34:198,241 105.30
14/03/202315:34:191,017 105.30
14/03/202315:34:191,998 105.30
14/03/202315:34:19637 105.30
14/03/202315:34:19577 105.30
14/03/202315:34:191,998 105.30
14/03/202315:34:19845 105.25
14/03/202315:34:19675 105.25
14/03/202315:34:20953 105.40
14/03/202315:34:20591 105.30
14/03/202315:34:201,405 105.30
14/03/202315:34:205,762 105.30
14/03/202315:34:59425 105.20
14/03/202315:35:29795 105.30
14/03/202315:35:29635 105.30
14/03/202315:35:29952 105.20
14/03/202315:35:29952 105.20
14/03/202315:35:292,374 105.20
14/03/202315:35:29335 105.20
14/03/202315:35:29192 105.20
14/03/202315:39:20433 105.20
14/03/202315:39:20952 105.20
14/03/202315:39:20952 105.20
14/03/202315:39:20952 105.20
14/03/202315:39:20520 105.20
14/03/202315:39:491,169 105.10
14/03/202315:39:53880 105.10
14/03/202315:39:531,168 105.10
14/03/202315:39:53880 105.10
14/03/202315:39:53881 105.10
14/03/202315:46:091,358 105.15
14/03/202315:52:041,007 105.15
14/03/202315:52:04952 105.00
14/03/202315:52:04573 105.00
14/03/202315:52:04380 105.00
14/03/202315:52:42643 105.00
14/03/202315:52:52953 105.00
14/03/202315:52:52309 105.00
14/03/202315:52:53507 105.30
14/03/202315:52:53318 105.30
14/03/202315:52:53127 105.30
14/03/202315:54:05432 105.00
14/03/202315:54:05494 105.00
14/03/202315:54:05953 105.00
14/03/202315:59:34148 105.00
14/03/202315:59:34952 105.00
14/03/202315:59:34953 105.00
14/03/202315:59:34952 105.00
14/03/202315:59:3453 105.00
14/03/202315:59:34168 105.00
14/03/202315:59:3465 105.00
14/03/202315:59:3461 105.00
14/03/202315:59:34212 105.00
14/03/202315:59:34245 105.00
14/03/202315:59:52103 104.90
14/03/202316:00:251,026 104.90
14/03/202316:00:25878 104.90
14/03/202316:00:25453 104.90
14/03/202316:00:25775 104.90
14/03/202316:00:25574 104.90
14/03/202316:02:051004 104.80
14/03/202316:02:08300 104.80
14/03/202316:02:08901 104.80
14/03/202316:02:42202 104.80
14/03/202316:03:161033 104.80
14/03/202316:03:53263 104.80
14/03/202316:03:53399 104.80
14/03/202316:03:5370 104.80
14/03/202316:03:531102 104.80
14/03/202316:03:53740 104.80
14/03/202316:05:38637 104.90
14/03/202316:05:38637 104.90
14/03/202316:05:381,017 104.90
14/03/202316:05:38638 104.90
14/03/202316:05:38880 104.90
14/03/202316:05:50857 104.80
14/03/202316:06:40952 104.70
14/03/202316:06:40952 104.70
14/03/202316:06:40953 104.70
14/03/202316:06:40952 104.70
14/03/202316:06:47952 104.50
14/03/202316:06:47580 104.50
14/03/202316:06:47952 104.50
14/03/202316:06:47952 104.50
14/03/202316:06:47373 104.50
14/03/202316:06:471532 104.50
14/03/202316:08:11952 104.30
14/03/202316:08:11484 104.30
14/03/202316:08:11952 104.30
14/03/202316:08:11953 104.30
14/03/202316:08:1176 104.30
14/03/202316:08:11172 104.30
14/03/202316:08:1157 104.30
14/03/202316:08:1142 104.30
14/03/202316:08:1145 104.30
14/03/202316:08:5976 104.30
14/03/202316:08:591,125 104.30
14/03/202316:08:591,194 104.30
14/03/202316:09:06307 104.30
14/03/202316:09:061,273 104.30
14/03/202316:09:39751 104.30
14/03/202316:09:41636 104.30
14/03/202316:09:411,387 104.30
14/03/202316:09:4169 104.30
14/03/202316:09:41941 104.30
14/03/202316:11:05446 104.30
14/03/202316:11:0559 104.30
14/03/202316:11:05504 104.30
14/03/202316:18:28756 104.20
14/03/202316:20:06561 104.20
14/03/202316:20:06197 104.20
14/03/202316:21:03382 104.20
14/03/202316:21:03733 104.20
14/03/202316:21:03377 104.20
14/03/202316:21:03219 104.20
14/03/202316:21:03391 104.20
14/03/202316:21:03193 104.20
14/03/202316:21:21952 104.00
14/03/202316:21:21952 104.00
14/03/202316:21:21952 104.00
14/03/202316:21:21953 104.00
14/03/202316:21:21952 104.00
14/03/202316:21:21952 104.00
14/03/202316:21:53264 104.00
14/03/202316:21:53953 104.00
14/03/202316:21:53952 104.00
14/03/202316:21:53952 104.00
14/03/202316:21:53452 104.00
14/03/202316:21:53236 104.00
14/03/202316:23:20348 103.90
14/03/202316:23:201,084 103.90
14/03/202316:23:20820 103.90
14/03/202316:23:20472 103.90
14/03/202316:23:20336 103.90
14/03/202316:23:56419 103.90
14/03/202316:28:45137 103.90
14/03/202316:28:57193 103.90
14/03/202316:35:193178 104.50
14/03/202316:35:19787 104.50
14/03/202316:35:199880 104.50
14/03/202316:35:1918750 104.50
14/03/202316:35:1914628 104.50
14/03/202316:35:1912531 104.50
14/03/202316:35:193466 104.50
14/03/202316:35:191580 104.50
14/03/202316:35:195891 104.50
14/03/202316:35:19273 104.50
14/03/202316:35:191422 104.50
14/03/202316:35:193108 104.50
14/03/202316:35:1950,000 104.50
14/03/202316:35:1920,000 104.50
14/03/202316:35:194,937 104.50
14/03/202316:35:192782 104.50
14/03/202316:35:1913522 104.50
