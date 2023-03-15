AIM and Media Release

15 March 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Amount of FY23 Interim Dividend in GBP

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that its interim dividend for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022 of AUD 2 cents per share, unfranked (Interim Dividend), is GBP 1.0962 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.

The AUD/GBP exchange rate used for converting the Interim Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.5481 and was set on the record date of Monday, 13 March 2023.

As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the Interim Dividend in British pounds sterling by direct credit only for each depositary interest they held on the record date, with the payment date for the Interim Dividend being Thursday, 30 March 2023.

About Base Resources

