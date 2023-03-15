Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Amount of FY23 Interim Dividend in GBP

PR Newswire

London, March 15

AIM and Media Release

15 March 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Amount of FY23 Interim Dividend in GBP

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that its interim dividend for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022 of AUD 2 cents per share, unfranked (Interim Dividend), is GBP 1.0962 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.

The AUD/GBP exchange rate used for converting the Interim Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.5481 and was set on the record date of Monday, 13 March 2023.

As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the Interim Dividend in British pounds sterling by direct credit only for each depositary interest they held on the record date, with the payment date for the Interim Dividend being Thursday, 30 March 2023.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media RelationsUK Media Relations
Citadel MagnusTavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael WeirJos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.