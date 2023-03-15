Systemair AB: Systemair acquires Group SCS

Press Release, 15 March 2023

Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) has acquired UK-based SCS Engineering Ltd, and its subsidiary Smoke Control Services Ltd, together Group SCS.

Group SCS is a UK-based leader in smoke control solutions for residential and commercial buildings. With head office in Cardiff, an assembly plant in Dorset and offices in London and Portsmouth, the Group employs 57 FTEs and had revenues of approximately 12 MGBP in 2022.

"This acquisition is a great addition to our fire safety offer and provides Systemair with capabilities within smoke control systems for residential multifamily houses says Roland Kasper, CEO of Systemair. Group SCS's competence in designing, assembling, commissioning, and servicing complete smoke control solutions, including advanced control systems, will further strengthen our position in the Residential segment which is one of our targeted growth areas within Systemair. As new regulations are coming into effect in the UK in 2023, Group SCS is well-positioned to capture business opportunities in both renovation and new installations of smoke control systems. We see good synergies with Systemair's existing sales organization across the UK. Roland Kasper concludes that we will also increase product deliveries from our factories in Germany and Slovenia".

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 9.6 billion in the 2021/22 financial year and today employs approximately 6,900 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.4 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

