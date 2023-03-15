Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Notice of 2022 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations

DJ Notice of 2022 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Notice of 2022 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations 15-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 March 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Notice of 2022 Full Year Results and Investor Presentations

Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ("KRI" or "Kurdistan"), confirms it will be announcing its results for the full year ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday 23 March 2023.

GKP's management team will be hosting a presentation for analysts and investors at 10:00am (GMT) via live audio webcast:

https://brrmedia.news/GKP_FY2022

In addition, management will also be hosting a webcast presentation focused on retail investors via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform at 12:00pm (GMT).

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted prior to the event via the IMC platform up until 9:00am (GMT) the day before the meeting, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to IMC for free using the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/gulf-keystone-petroleum-ltd/register-investor

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

