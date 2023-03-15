A new report by IEA PVPS Task 18 provides a blueprint guide on how to conduct feasibility studies for off-grid and edge-of-grid power systems. The optimal system size and specifications vary depending on the client's priorities. The desired project outcomes can be identified using pure financial analysis (NPV, IRR) or additionally taking environmental performance into account.Off-grid and edge-of-grid power systems have increased in prevalence and complexity over the past several decades as the cost of solar PV, and now energy storage, has dropped substantially. With the maturation of the off-grid ...

