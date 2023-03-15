Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MX1X ISIN: BMG670131058 Ticker-Symbol: 34O 
Frankfurt
15.03.23
08:07 Uhr
4,864 Euro
+0,072
+1,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
15.03.2023 | 08:46
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI): 2022: NAV returns driven by EBITDA growth 15-March-2023 / 07:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The January trading statement announced NAV (662p per share), total NAV return (24%), NAV growth driven by EBITDA growth (65%), modest multiple expansion (35%), investments (GBP271m), realisations (GBP244m), available finance, including cash (GBP210m), and commitments (GBP929m). The detailed results announcement highlighted i) 2022 exits, on average, 70% above carrying value, ii) 22% investee company average earnings growth, iii) weighted average EV/EBITDA of 15.9x, below listed market levels, iii) a PEG ratio of 0.7x, and iv) >75% of deals were uncontested. Oakley adds value to its companies in all economic environments. Its five-year share price total return (196%) is the best out of all the AIC investment companies.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/2022-nav-returns-driven-by-ebitda-growth/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1582487 15-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582487&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.