Vaillant has revealed that it has opened a new heat pump factory in Slovakia. The facility will exclusively make heat pumps from May, with an expected annual output of 300,000 units.Vaillant has decided to more than double its annual heat pump production capacity to about 500,000 units by opening a new factory in Senica, Slovakia. The Germany-based heating tech specialist said the "mega factory for electric heat pumps" has a floor space of 100,000 square meters. It is designed to produce 300,000 heat pumps per year. The company did not say which heat pump technology it will manufacture in the ...

