Embedded World Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the CC200A-LB satellite module for IoT industries, which utilizes satellite IoT connectivity provided by ORBCOMM, a leading global provider of IoT communications and solutions. The module is designed to provide reliable global coverage and connectivity at a cost-effective price point and with ultra-low latency, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including maritime, transportation, heavy equipment, agriculture, mining, and oil and gas monitoring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005151/en/

Quectel announces CC200A-LB Satellite Module for IoT Industries (Graphic: Business Wire)

The CC200A-LB module is designed to enable communications in remote areas without cellular network coverage. ORBCOMM provides reliable global connectivity over the IsatData Pro (IDP) satellite service, using the Inmarsat GEO constellation and L band, and features two-way communication, low latency, and nearly-real-time reporting capabilities. ORBCOMM's satellite IoT connectivity can be blended with cellular bandwidth to create unique, dual-mode IoT applications with maximum reliability, redundancy and ubiquitous coverage. The CC200A-LB satellite module is designed with a compact LCC+LGA form factor, with dimensions of 37mm x 38mm x 3.35mm. The module also supports multi-constellation GNSS and supports intuitive AT command set.

"We are thrilled to work with ORBCOMM and introduce the CC200A-LB satellite module to the market," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Our satellite module provides reliable connectivity, global coverage, and low latency, making it an ideal solution for IoT applications across a broad range of industries including maritime, transportation, heavy equipment, and natural resources. We look forward to working with our customers to optimize the module design and meet their specific needs."

"ORBCOMM's long-time expertise in satellite IoT combined with Quectel's market leadership in the cellular space creates a powerful satellite platform at significant scale and extremely attractive price points for a wide variety of global IoT applications," said Fran Bogle, ORBCOMM's Chief Revenue Officer. "Together with Quectel, we will enable customers to leverage the versatility and reliability of satellite and dual-mode connectivity to ensure continuous and cost-effective communication for managing remote and mobile assets anytime, anywhere."

With a message size of up to 6.4Kbytes for transmission and up to 10Kbytes for reception, the CC200A-LB has ultra-low latency of about 20 seconds for a 100-byte message. Typical transmission latency is 20 seconds at 100 bytes and 40 seconds at one kilobyte, and its typical reception latency is 12 seconds at 100 bytes and 70 seconds at one kilobyte. The CC200A-LB satellite module will be backwards compatible to ORBCOMM's future OGx services to be launched in Q4 2023, which greatly expand both speed and size of message.

Available as part of the support package is the Quectel Connectivity Management Platform (QCMP). The QCMP provides a centralized and easy-to-use solution for managing and monitoring IoT devices and their connections. The platform performs real-time analysis of connectivity and network performance.

The module can be purchased in isolation or with the appropriate Quectel antenna, YEGM023AA, optimised for satellite connections and available with screw mount or magnetic mounting options. The antenna measures 75mm x 84mm x 25mm and is appropriate for GPS L1, GLONASS L1, Galileo E1 and BDS E1, offering high performance satellite capabilities.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, antennas and IoT connectivity. With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005151/en/

Contacts:

Quectel Media:

Phil Rawcliffe, Head of Communications

phil.rawcliffe@quectel.com

ORBCOMM Media:

Michelle Ferris, VP of Corporate Communications

ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com