Lumen Technologies: Lumen Launches 400G Services Across Europe

Customer demand drives next-gen wavelength network investment in 2023

LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) continues to invest in the strength of its network and help businesses to grow their digital platforms, with the build out of its 400 Gbps (400G) wavelength network across Europe. Wavelength services offer businesses the dedicated, secure connectivity they're demanding.





"We are continually innovating our network infrastructure solutions to support our customers' business growth," said Annette Murphy, President, Lumen EMEA and APAC. "In an era of digital acceleration, our next-generation wavelength network supports businesses' rapidly increasing high-bandwidth needs. This enhanced capacity helps customers scale quickly and securely, to enable a digital journey that can take them well into the future."

Key Facts

Lumen has deployed its intercity 400G wavelength network in Europe across 50 markets. This gives customers unparalleled, diverse routing options in building a resilient core digital network.

across 50 markets. This gives customers unparalleled, diverse routing options in building a resilient core digital network. Today, Lumen has enabled more than half of its intercity network footprint in Europe to support 400G wavelength services, as well as 70 data centres and two transatlantic routes on subsea cable systems Grace Hopper and Dunant.

to support 400G wavelength services, as well as 70 data centres and two transatlantic routes on subsea cable systems and Dunant. Lumen is seeing significant demand for 400G wavelength services from enterprises, government agencies, hyperscalers and wholesale customers seeking high-bandwidth interconnections between their data centres and public cloud.

The intercity expansion will continue throughout 2023 and beyond, extending this network and pushing it deeper into the metro edge. Lumen will look at customer demand to determine where its wavelength network will expand next.

Why it Matters

The network needs to be where customers' data and applications are going. Lumen is investing to help build scalable networks in data centres and the public cloud.

Lumen Wavelength Services help modernise the customers' core digital network, giving the required resiliency, scalability and ultra-low latency to help businesses grow.

Wavelengths are private, dedicated connections - providing a highly secure network solution on which to run critical applications.

The Lumen Network

The Lumen network is one of the largest, most deeply connected networks in the world, spanning approximately 400,000 (643,000 kilometres) global route miles of fibre.

In EMEA, the Lumen network spans approximately 42,000 (67,000 kilometres) route miles of fibre and seamlessly connects to more than 2,500 on-net buildings and 540 public and private third-party data centres.

Learn More

Learn more about Lumen Wavelength Services: https://www.lumen.com/en-uk/networking/wavelengths.html.

See the current Lumen 400G network map.

Learn about the recently announced Lumen U.S. intercity 400G wavelength network.

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fibre miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home , LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Follow us on our EMEA social networks:

LinkedIn | Twitter





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032669/Lumen_Network_Europe.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387693/Lumen_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lumen-launches-400g-services-across-europe-301772402.html