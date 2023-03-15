Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
WKN: A2QPCP ISIN: SE0015346812 Ticker-Symbol: 0NT 
Frankfurt
15.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,316 Euro
+0,011
+3,61 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EKOBOT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EKOBOT AB 5-Tage-Chart
15.03.2023 | 09:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Ekobot AB (publ) is removed (161/23)

On February 16, 2023, Ekobot AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation
status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
Company's financial position. 

Yesterday, March 14, 2023, the Company disclosed a press release with
information on the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company,
raising approximately MSEK 26.8 before issue costs. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for theshares(EKOBOT, ISIN code SE0015346812, order book ID
216184) and the paid subscribed shares (EKOBOT BTA, ISIN code SE0019764606,
order book ID 284788) in Ekobot AB (publ). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
