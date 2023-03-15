Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Ekobot AB (publ) is removed (161/23)

On February 16, 2023, Ekobot AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. Yesterday, March 14, 2023, the Company disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company, raising approximately MSEK 26.8 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for theshares(EKOBOT, ISIN code SE0015346812, order book ID 216184) and the paid subscribed shares (EKOBOT BTA, ISIN code SE0019764606, order book ID 284788) in Ekobot AB (publ). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB