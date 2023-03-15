US-based Ascent Solar said its factory for copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) thin-film PV modules is now dedicated to the industrial commercialization of its perovskite solar tech, which is reportedly showing lab efficiencies above 20%.Ascent Solar says it will now use its 5 MW production facility in Thornton, Colorado, to bring perovskite technology from lab to fab. "Effective immediately, the facility is now dedicated to the industrial commercialization of Ascent's patent-pending perovskite solar technologies that are demonstrating lab efficiencies above 20%, comparable with rigid solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...