EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
"We were pleased to deliver another quarter of solid progress of our One-Brand strategy as we continue to focus our efforts to improve profitability and expand our total addressable market," said Carl Daikeler, Beachbody's Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "While 2022 was a challenging year in many ways, I am proud of our team's efforts to continue delivering incredibly effective fitness and nutrition solutions to millions of people, while dramatically reducing costs. As we move into 2023, I am excited for the unprecedented long-term opportunities ahead of us as we expand the positioning of our platform and simplify the business for our Partners. We remain committed to improving our profitability, returning to growth, and maximizing shareholder value all while helping people achieve their goals to lead healthy fulfilling lives."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
- Total revenue decreased 31% to $148.2 million compared to the prior year period.
- Digital revenue decreased 16% to $68.7 million and digital subscriptions decreased 23% to 2.0 million.
- Nutrition and Other revenue decreased 23% to $74.7 million and nutritional subscriptions decreased by 27% to 0.22 million.
- Connected Fitness revenue decreased 87% to $4.8 million and approximately 3,700 bikes were delivered in the fourth quarter.
- Operating loss improved by $115.7 million to $48.1 million compared to an operating loss of $163.8 in the prior year period.
- Net loss was $44.9 million compared to a net loss of $146.0 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $3.5 million compared to ($26.6) million in the prior year period.
- Cash used in operating activities was ($10.3) million compared to ($75.9) million in the prior year period, and cash used in investing activities was ($3.3) million compared to ($16.9) million in the prior year period. Total cash used in operating and investing activities was ($13.6) million compared to ($92.8) million in the prior year period.
Full Year 2022 Results
- Total revenue decreased 21% to $692.2 million compared to 2021.
- Digital revenue decreased 18% to $300.7 million.
- Nutrition and Other revenue decreased 24% to $353.3 million.
- Connected Fitness revenue decreased 11% to $38.2 million.
- Operating loss improved by $94.1 million to $203.2 million compared to an operating loss of $297.3 million in 2021.
- Net loss was $194.2 million compared to a net loss of $228.4 million in 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was ($23.3) million compared to ($86.1) million in 2021.
- Cash used in operating activities was ($47.2) million compared to ($215.2) million in 2021, and cash used in investing activities was ($26.5) million compared to ($125.2) million in 2021. Total cash used in operating and investing activities was ($73.7) million compared to ($340.4) million in 2021.
- Cash and cash equivalents decreased 23% to $80.1 million compared to the prior year period.
|Key Operational and Business Metrics
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change v
2019
Change v 2019 Pre-
2022
2021
Change v
2019
Change v 2019 Pre-
|Digital Subscriptions (in millions)
1.95
2.54
(23.2%)
1.69
15.4%
1.95
2.54
(23.2%)
1.69
15.4%
|Nutritional Subscriptions (in millions)
0.22
0.30
(26.7%)
0.31
(29.0%)
0.22
0.30
(26.7%)
0.31
(29.0%)
|Total Subscriptions
2.17
2.84
(23.6%)
2.00
8.5%
2.17
2.84
(23.6%)
2.00
8.5%
|Average Digital Retention
96.8%
96.5%
30bps
95.6%
120bps
95.9%
95.7%
20bps
95.3%
60bps
|Total Streams (in millions)
23.8
30.8
(22.7%)
25.4
(6.3%)
120.5
167.1
(27.9%)
103.8
16.1%
|DAU/MAU
29.0%
28.9%
10bps
29.0%
0bps
30.1%
31.4%
-130bps
29.2%
90bps
|Connected Fitness Units Delivered (in thousands)
3.7
29.7
(87.5%)
0.0
NM
31.5
36.7
(14.2%)
0.0
NM
|Digital
$68.7
$81.9
(16.1%)
$57.9
18.7%
$300.7
$365.4
(17.7%)
$250.8
19.9%
|Nutrition & Other
$74.7
$97.6
(23.5%)
$107.2
(30.3%)
$353.3
$465.5
(24.1%)
$505.0
(30.0%)
|Connected Fitness
$4.8
$36.8
(87.0%)
$0.0
NM
$38.2
$42.7
(10.5%)
$0.0
NM
|Revenue (in millions)
$148.2
$216.3
(31.5%)
$165.1
(10.2%)
$692.2
$873.6
(20.8%)
$755.8
(8.4%)
|Net Income/(Loss) (in millions)
($44.9)
($146.0)
69.2%
$1.8
(2594.4%)
($194.2)
($228.4)
15.0%
$32.3
(701.2%)
|Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
$3.5
($26.6)
113.2%
$19.2
(81.8%)
($23.3)
($86.1)
72.9%
$78.4
(129.7%)
Outlook
For the first quarter of 2023 the Company expects:
- Total revenue of $135.0 million to $140.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.0 million to $6.0 million
In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Regulation S-K, a reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including net income (loss) and adjustments that are made for interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation and employee incentives, impairment, inventory net realizable value, transaction costs, restructuring costs, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, non-operating items including interest income and gain on investment, and other adjustments reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historical Adjusted EBITDA. The variability of the amounts of these items could have an unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on the Company's future GAAP financial results.
Recent Events
In January 2023, the Company executed cost-reduction initiatives intended to further streamline the business, while focusing on key growth priorities.
On March 9, 2023, the Company announced a rebrand from Beachbody to BODi and the launch of an updated version of its premium digital platform, BODi. The changes support the Company's mission to serve its millions of customers with highly effective fitness and nutrition solutions while enhancing its value proposition with the addition of a new monthly Mindset content to support the positive psychology and self-motivation of its subscribers.
Additional details with regards to the launch are available on the "News" section of the Company's website at
https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/news/news-details/2023/Beachbody-Changes-Name-to-BODi-on-its-Mission-to-Build-the-Health-Esteem-Category/default.aspx
----------------
1 A definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to net loss is at the end of this release.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Beachbody will host a conference call at 5:00pm ET on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the live call, please dial (844) 200-6205 (U.S. & Canada), or (929) 526-1599 (all other locations) and provide the conference identification number: 592668. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.
A replay of the call will be available until March 21, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 (U.S & Canada), or +44 (204) 525-0658 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 129200.
After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for one year.
About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release of The Beachbody Company, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," and similar terms) contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected financial results for the first quarter and full year, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the fitness and wellness industry in general as well as our business, our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations.
Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as "believe", "plans", "expect", "will", "should," "could", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
|The Beachbody Company, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except par value and share data)
|As of December 31,
2022
2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
80,091
$
104,054
|Restricted cash
-
3,000
|Inventory, net
54,060
132,730
|Prepaid expenses
13,055
15,861
|Other current assets
39,248
43,727
|Total current assets
186,454
299,372
|Property and equipment, net
74,147
113,098
|Content assets, net
34,888
39,347
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
133,370
171,533
|Right-of-use assets, net
5,030
6,613
|Other assets
9,506
7,649
|Total assets
$
443,395
$
637,612
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
17,940
$
48,379
|Accrued expenses
64,430
74,525
|Deferred revenue
95,587
107,095
|Current portion of lease liabilities
2,150
2,307
|Current portion of Term Loan
1,250
-
|Other current liabilities
3,283
3,926
|Total current liabilities
184,640
236,232
|Term Loan
39,735
-
|Long-term lease liabilities, net
3,318
4,823
|Deferred tax liabilities
181
3,165
|Other liabilities
3,979
8,007
|Total liabilities
231,853
252,227
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2022 and 2021
-
-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,900,000,000 shares
authorized (1,600,000,000 Class A, 200,000,000 Class X and
100,000,000 Class C)
-
-
|Class A: 170,911,819 and 168,333,463 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively;
17
17
|Class X: 141,250,310 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively;
14
14
|Class C: no shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2022 and 2021
-
-
|Additional paid-in capital
630,709
610,418
|Accumulated deficit
(419,235
)
(225,043
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
37
(21
)
|Total stockholders' equity
211,542
385,385
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
443,395
$
637,612
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Revenue:
|Digital
$
68,685
$
81,865
$
300,673
$
365,412
|Nutrition and other
74,735
97,600
353,331
$
465,495
|Connected fitness
4,746
36,801
38,195
42,738
|Total revenue
148,166
216,266
692,199
873,645
|Cost of revenue:
|Digital
15,510
13,454
66,419
48,312
|Nutrition and other
37,491
48,628
164,753
213,307
|Connected fitness
10,544
56,626
91,454
67,043
|Total cost of revenue
63,545
118,708
322,626
328,662
|Gross profit
84,621
97,558
369,573
544,983
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
73,774
109,458
359,987
548,130
|Enterprise technology and development
20,847
36,197
104,363
119,915
|General and administrative
19,237
21,159
78,426
79,682
|Restructuring
-
(320
)
10,047
(320
)
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
18,907
94,894
19,907
94,894
|Total operating expenses
132,765
261,388
572,730
842,301
|Operating loss
(48,144
)
(163,830
)
(203,157
)
(297,318
)
|Other income (expense)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
3,626
15,065
8,322
50,729
|Interest expense
(2,194
)
(46
)
(3,368
)
(536
)
|Other income, net
262
49
958
3,204
|Loss before income taxes
(46,450
)
(148,762
)
(197,245
)
(243,921
)
|Income tax benefit
1,517
2,800
3,053
15,539
|Net loss
$
(44,933
)
$
(145,962
)
$
(194,192
)
$
(228,382
)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.48
)
$
(0.63
)
$
(0.83
)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
308,412
305,750
307,489
275,359
|The Beachbody Company, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
2022
2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
$
(194,192
)
$
(228,382
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
19,907
94,894
|Depreciation and amortization expense
74,848
59,597
|Amortization of content assets
24,276
14,838
|Provision for inventory and inventory purchase commitments
39,757
17,488
|Realized losses on hedging derivative financial instruments
108
332
|Gain on investment in convertible instrument
-
(3,114
)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(8,322
)
(50,729
)
|Gain on lease assignment
-
(6,500
)
|Equity-based compensation
17,620
16,413
|Deferred income taxes
(2,961
)
(15,862
)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
733
-
|Paid-in-kind interest
598
-
|Other non-cash items
1,219
-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Inventory
41,510
(74,257
)
|Content assets
(19,787
)
(31,349
)
|Prepaid expenses
2,806
(6,761
)
|Other assets
4,241
(1,805
)
|Accounts payable
(26,705
)
8,307
|Accrued expenses
(8,673
)
(11,273
)
|Deferred revenue
(9,563
)
7,435
|Other liabilities
(4,593
)
(4,521
)
|Net cash used in operating activities
(47,173
)
(215,249
)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
(26,493
)
(77,911
)
|Investment in convertible instrument
-
(5,000
)
|Other investment
-
(5,000
)
|Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
(37,280
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(26,493
)
(125,191
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,162
4,680
|Remittance of taxes withheld from employee stock awards
(308
)
(3,154
)
|Debt borrowings
50,000
42,000
|Debt repayments
(625
)
(42,000
)
|Business combination, net of issuance costs paid
-
389,125
|Shares withheld for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock
(183
)
-
|Payment of debt issuance costs
(4,485
)
-
|Deferred financing costs
-
-
|Holdings downstream merger
-
-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
47,561
390,651
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
(858
)
16
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(26,963
)
50,227
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
107,054
56,827
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year
$
80,091
$
107,054
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the year for interest
$
2,082
$
466
|Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net
389
385
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
|Property and equipment acquired but not yet paid for
$
2,025
$
9,657
|Common shares issued in connection with acquisition
-
162,558
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:
|Warrants issued in relation to Term Loan
$
5,236
$
-
The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance.
We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, depreciation and amortization, amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs, amortization of content assets, interest expense, income taxes, equity-based compensation, inventory net realizable value adjustments, transaction costs, restructuring, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and other items that are not normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the Company's business.
The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss) can be found below:
|(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net loss
$
(44,933
)
$
(145,962
)
$
(194,192
)
$
(228,382
)
|Adjusted for:
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
18,907
94,894
19,907
94,894
|Depreciation and amortization
15,990
19,040
74,848
59,597
|Amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs
30
168
492
672
|Amortization of content assets
5,603
4,830
24,276
14,838
|Interest expense
2,194
46
3,368
536
|Income tax benefit
(1,517
)
(2,800
)
(3,053
)
(15,539
)
|Equity- based compensation
4,454
5,574
17,620
16,413
|Employee incentives, expected to be settled in equity
5,466
-
5,466
-
|Inventory net realizable value adjustments (1)
1,295
10,082
24,864
10,082
|Transaction costs
-
209
-
3,028
|Restructuring and platform consolidation costs (2)
-
(320
)
11,718
(320
)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(3,626
)
(15,065
)
(8,322
)
(50,729
)
|Other adjustment items (3)
-
2,619
-
11,701
|Non-operating (4)
(320
)
118
(257
)
(2,899
)
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,543
$
(26,567
)
$
(23,265
)
$
(86,108
)
1 Represents a non-cash expense to reduce the carrying value of our connected fitness inventory and related future commitments. This adjustment is included because of its unusual magnitude due to disruptions in the connected fitness market.
2 Includes restructuring expense and non-recurring personnel costs associated primarily with the consolidation of our digital platforms.
3 Incremental costs associated with COVID-19.
4 Includes interest income, and during the year ended December 31, 2021, also includes the gain on investment on the Myx convertible instrument.
