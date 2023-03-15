Longi Solar is working with PV developer Invenergy to build a solar module manufacturing facility in the US state of Ohio.From pv magazine USA Chinese panel maker Longi Solar and US solar project developer Invenergy have agreed to jointly construct a 5 GW solar panel factory in Pataskala, Ohio, via a newly founded company, Illuminate USA. A press release from Illuminate USA says the plan will cost $220 million. Invenergy said it has invested $600 million in the facility. Illuminate USA says that the construction of the facility will generate 150 jobs. Once it is up and running, it will require ...

