Reservations Open March 15th, Expected Deliveries to Begin April 2023.

LiveWire announces its entry into the European market, an exciting step in the company's geographic expansion strategy and the electrification of motorcycling around the world.

Today, March 15th, the company introduces the LiveWire ONE to four European markets; Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. LiveWire ONE reservations of €100 will secure priority delivery beginning later in April.

Set to launch in three colors, LiveWire ONE will be available in Nimbus Gray, Nightfall Blue, and Liquid Black. Reservations will be managed by the team at LiveWire Europe, offering a digital-first model where consumers can interact directly with the brand, choosing color, accessories, delivery timing and their preferred retailer.

With over thirty retailers across Europe, each equipped with specialist EV capabilities to support the LiveWire customer this summer, LiveWire will host customer events and demo opportunities featuring the LiveWire ONE. Further information will be communicated via email and social channels specific locations by country can be found at www.livewire.com.

LiveWire ONE

Soulful by design, the LiveWire ONE electric motorcycle is the new experience of speed and sound, delivering over 140 miles* of range in the city and over 90 miles of mixed highway and city range. The 15.4 kWh pack powers the bike to a 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds. LiveWire ONE comes equipped with a full suite of advanced rider safety aids for traction control and ABS using a 6-axis IMU to adapt to a variety of skill levels and riding. Equipped with two charging methods as standard equipment, LiveWire ONE provides the ease of overnight charging using Level 1 and rapid charging via DC Fast Charge with times as short as 30 minutes in a 20% to 80% charging scenario.

All LiveWire ONE motorcycles are assembled at Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations in York, PA.

LiveWire ONE MSRP inc. VAT:

Germany €24,990

France €25,290

Netherlands €25,390

U.K. £22,990

About LiveWire

LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire's majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. With a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling. www.livewire.com

*Range estimates are based on expected performance on a fully charged battery and are derived from SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure data on a sample motorcycle under ideal laboratory conditions. Actual range will vary depending on personal riding habits, road and driving conditions, ambient weather, vehicle condition and maintenance, tire pressure, vehicle configuration (parts and accessories), and vehicle loading (cargo, rider and passenger weight).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes statements that express LiveWire's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements about LiveWire's, Legacy LiveWire's and ABIC's respective expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements in this publication include, but are not limited to, statements regarding LiveWire's operations, cash flows, financial position, and dividend policy. Such forward-looking statements are based on available current market material and management's expectations, beliefs and forecasts concerning future events impacting LiveWire. ### (LVWR-OTHER)

