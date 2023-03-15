Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 12:18
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IQ Option Receives Best Mobile Trading App 2023 Award from World Business Outlook

GIBRALTAR, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ Option, the leading online trading platform, has been awarded "Best Mobile Trading App 2023" in the "Global" category by World Business Outlook, a renowned global business publication. The award recognizes IQ Option's innovative mobile app, which allows traders to easily manage their portfolios on-the-go.

Troféu IQ Option (PRNewsfoto/IQ Option)

IQ Option's mobile app provides traders with a seamless trading experience, offering access to multiple trading instruments such as Forex, options, CFDs on stocks, crypto, commodities, etc. The app offers a variety of features, including real-time market data, customizable charts, and 100+ technical indicators and widgets to help traders make informed decisions. With a smart UI, traders can easily execute trades, monitor their positions, and access market news and analysis, all from their mobile devices.

As of January 2023, data charts highlight the growing popularity of IQ Option's Android app, with a significant increase in downloads and active users compared to competitors. This trend confirms the app's success in providing traders with a reliable and convenient way to trade financial markets.

IQ Option's mobile app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices, providing traders with the freedom to trade anytime, anywhere. As the broker continues to innovate and expand its offerings, traders can expect even more exciting features and benefits in the future.

RISK WARNING:
The financial products offered by the company carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your funds. You should never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033596/IQ_Option.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033595/Volume_usuarios.jpg

Volume de usuários ativos de janeiro de 2023 (PRNewsfoto/IQ Option)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iq-option-receives-best-mobile-trading-app-2023-award-from-world-business-outlook-301772788.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.