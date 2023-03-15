ARway Corporation: ARway Corp. Signs Multiple New SDK Deals For Indoor Positioning & Augmented Reality Navigation

Company continues to gain traction in $44 billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC PINK:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. ARway is excited to announce that the Company has signed five new deals for its Software Development Kit (SDK), which showcases the increasing demand for this disruptive technology. Since its SDK was released on January 31, 2023 the company has been experiencing a wave of demand from resellers, enterprise corporations and brands, which is expected to drive significant revenue in 2023.

According to research from Technavio, the $44 billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market will grow by USD 23.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21% during the forecast period. The market growth will be led by North America, as this region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

New Deals

MPSKIN - SDK Partner: Using the ARway platform for existing map management of virtual tours and implementing new augmented reality tours on site at museums & art Galleries



The TRIBE - SDK Partner: Using ARway to build a custom AR-powered app for their marketing agency to showcase capabilities to clients



Suggesto - SDK Partner: Using ARway for a new experiential location-based game for its local customers in Italy



ENCORE EAS: Entertainment Technology Provider based in MENA. Using ARway in Airports for Wayfinding and Guided tours.



Rayqube - SDK Partner: Agency based in Dubai building an experiential AR app for some of their select client locations to drive social engagement/sharing

These SDK deals range in size from $600-$10,000 based on the usage of the platform, and are within various industries representing a wide range of use cases for ARway technology (see below). The Company is especially seeing significant and accelerating deals from augmented reality agencies. These creative agencies already work with dozens or even hundreds of customers and brands that want and need Arway's wayfinding technology. By subscribing to the ARway platform the agency can demonstrate the ARway capabilities to their clients and act as a reseller for ARway's solution.

ARway's SDK contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators and agencies will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal.

About ARway Corp

ARway is an AI powered augmented reality navigation platform for the real-world metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here

Google Play Store - click here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Nextech AR Solutions

On October 26, 2022, ARway Corp. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2). Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARItize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway Corp. will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

