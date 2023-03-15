Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - GBCORP, a leading business group with a diversified portfolio of businesses, has announced its plans for expansion across Australia and New Zealand. The company's focus on sustainability and innovation will be at the forefront of its expansion strategy, with a commitment to incorporating sustainable practices and technologies into its operations.

The announcement comes at a time when the world is grappling with the urgent threat of climate change. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by mid-century to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This requires a significant shift towards renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, and sustainable practices across all sectors of society.

GBCORP's expansion plans align with this urgent need to address climate change. The company has already made significant strides towards sustainability in its existing operations, with a focus on reducing energy consumption, waste, and emissions. For example, its real estate division has implemented energy-efficient technologies and designs in its buildings, reducing energy consumption and emissions while also lowering operating costs.

GBCORP's sustainability services are based on the principles of the circular economy. The company focuses on reducing waste, promoting the reuse of materials, and creating a closed-loop system that minimizes the environmental impact of its operations. GBCORP has also developed innovative technologies that help businesses monitor and reduce their carbon footprint, such as energy-efficient lighting systems and smart building management systems.

GBCORP's commitment to sustainability is also evident in its investments in renewable energy projects. The company has proposed plans to invest in wind and solar power projects in Australia and New Zealand, contributing to the transition towards a low-carbon economy. The expansion plans will see the company further invest in renewable energy and other sustainable projects, such as waste reduction and water conservation. These regions offer tremendous potential for growth, and has recognized the importance of investing in these markets to capitalize on the opportunities they present. By expanding its presence GBCORP hopes to extend the company's reach and continue to build on its success.

The company's focus on innovation is also a key component of its expansion strategy. GBCORP recognizes that innovation is critical to addressing the complex challenges facing society, including climate change, digital disruption, and social inequality. The company is investing in research and development to identify new opportunities and stay ahead of industry trends.

The expansion plans will see GBCORP establish new offices and business units in key cities and regions across Australia and New Zealand. The company will leverage its existing network and partnerships to identify new opportunities and explore potential partnerships and collaborations. The company's diversified portfolio of businesses positions it well to take advantage of opportunities in multiple industries, including Solar, Wind, Hydro, Infrastructure and more.

GBCORP has invested heavily in the latest technologies and tools to deliver the highest quality IT solutions to its clients. The company has a team of highly skilled and experienced IT professionals who are dedicated to delivering customized solutions that meet the specific needs of each client.

One of the key areas of GBCORP's business is IT solutions. The company provides a wide range of services, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and software development. GBCORP's IT solutions are designed to help businesses improve their efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance their overall productivity.

Gaurav Bhatia, GBCORP Founder and CEO

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/157664_362f4494f4bc8a69_001full.jpg

In conclusion, GBCORP's expansion plans across Australia and New Zealand represent a significant step towards a more sustainable and equitable future. The company's commitment to sustainability and innovation positions it as a valuable partner for businesses and communities looking to address the urgent threat of climate change and build a more sustainable and equitable economy. The expansion will create new opportunities for job creation and economic.

The company continues to expand their reach across the globe, with a presence in the USA, Canada, the UK,Australia, New Zealand, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Ukraine, Turkey, Singapore, Dubai, India, and Indonesia.

For more information about projects from GBCORP, visit - www.gbcorp.org. GBCORP can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Company Name: GBCORP

Contact Person: Gaurav Bhatia

Email: Send Email

Phone: +16464000143

Address:One World Trade Center, 285 Fulton street

Website: gbcorp.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157664