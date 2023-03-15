Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2023) - With just 2 weeks to go, European-based crypto investment platform, SwissBorg, has accumulated almost 14,000 investors across three jurisdictions in its Series A fundraise - one of the largest on record for an early investment round.

SwissBorg has quickly become a major European player in crypto, having acquired over a million app users and over 150m in revenues since launching their crypto investment app in 2021. The Swiss crypto wealth management company raising CHF52m, was amongst the most successful ICOs of the ICO boom 5 years ago.





Community-first philosophy

Cofounders, Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier, have become well-known in the space for their community-first approach to business.

"At SwissBorg, we never use the word "customer". For us, this means us and them. Our vision has always been to create a community who collaborate on the same level with the shared goal of creating a fairer and more meritocratic future." - Cyrus Fazel, CEO and cofounder at SwissBorg

With this in mind, the recent launch of their Multi-Asset Launchpad tool is aimed at providing early investment opportunities which are normally enjoyed by a select few, to the masses. Their own Series A has led the way here, allowing any member of the public with $100 to become a shareholder.

Back in 2018, SwissBorg conducted the first ever referendum on blockchain to allow their ICO investors, from the very start, to decide the direction they would take their product - desktop or mobile.

Growth forecasting

Crypto offerings by major brands have boosted adoption rates with researchers estimating 1bn people in the world to be using crypto by 2030. Last year alone saw adoption rates continue to rise from 306m in January to 425m in December - an additional 39%.

SwissBorg implemented a "dynamic valuation" model with the Series A fundraise, where the valuation of the holding entity of the group is determined based on the proceeds from the fundraise. This landed true with their community - no matter if the total fundraise amount is achieved or not, investors will receive the maximum ultimate ownership possible.

In the short-term, SwissBorg will continue to grow out its Earn product, connecting users with decentralised finance platforms that generate a yield on their cryptoassets in a transparent manner, and their Thematics product, which allows users to invest in a bundle of cryptoassets according to their beliefs.

They project the following impact on their number of users who have completed onboarding (KYC).

End of 2022 End of 2023 End of 2024 End of 2025 End of 2026 Users who have completed onboarding (millions) 0.73 0.95 1.31 1.91 2.98

Road to accessibility

SwissBorg's vision is to make wealth accessible to all. Their app is often touted as a leader for its usability and security - noted here by independent reviewers Coin Bureau.

With this in mind, CSO, Anthony Lesoismier, plans to direct the company towards decentralised products to put its users firmly in control of their wealth, including plans for a Web3 wallet to give SwissBorg app users further access to the world of decentralised finance.

"Decentralisation and crypto exists as a way to make a financial world that is more fair and equitable. The transition to decentralised financed (DeFi) will not take place overnight. Building a centralised system infused with the value and transparency of DeFi will be key to enable this transition. This is what SwissBorg will stand for." - Anthony Lesoismier, CSO and cofounder at SwissBorg.

SwissBorg is headquartered in Switzerland, holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider license regulated by the FIU in Estonia, and is registered as a PSAN with France's AMF. The SwissBorg app allows users to manage their wealth, with possible fiat transfers for most European currencies, an exchange aggregator to provide users with the best exchange prices and liquidity, and opportunities for users to earn a yield on their cryptoassets. Visit their website here.

Disclaimer

Forecasts shared are a forward-looking statement based on SwissBorg's assumptions and on the information currently available. These figures cannot be deemed as a contractual commitment. SwissBorg bears no liability if any information contained in these charts is found inaccurate for any reason whatsoever and if the price of the CHSB and/or the valuation of SwissBorg are not in line with the forward-looking statements contained in these charts.

