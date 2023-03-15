The Colombian authorities assigned 7.49 GW of renewable energy projects in the nation's latest procurement exercise.From pv magazine Latam Colombia's National Mining and Energy Planning Unit (UPME) has announced the results of its latest auction to procure renewable energy. It has assigned a renewable energy capacity of 7.493 MW through the procurement exercise. The total includes 5.774 MW spread across 147 solar projects. The UPME did not reveal any additional details about the projects or the final auction prices. Projects up to 5 MW in size were able to participate in the procurement exercise. ...

