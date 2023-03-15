Nasdaq Welcomes PwC as a Certified Adviser on First North

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 15, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that PricewaterhouseCoopers SIA (PwC) has been granted the status of pan-Baltic Certified Adviser on the First North market as of March 15, 2023. First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies in the Baltics. Being a Certified Adviser permits PwC to guide growth companies in Baltics through the Firth North application process and ensure they meet all the market's requirements on a continuous basis. "PwC is a great addition to the family of Nasdaq Baltic Certified Advisers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. "We congratulate PwC and wish them all success in providing support for Baltic companies looking to raise growth capital on First North." "By working closely with multiple executives and shareholders of both private and State-owned corporates, we have observed an increasing interest about the capital markets. Business leaders have become more ambitious and better aware of the myriad of benefits from attracting capital via the exchange. At PwC, we are confident that First North Certified Adviser status will allow us to provide a more diversified advice for our clients in the Baltic region and help navigate them in the journey of an intensified capital market activity," highlights Raimonds Dauksts, Head of Advisory, PwC Latvia. "On one hand, the Nasdaq First North Baltic market is a good opportunity for the companies we advise to attract growth capital. On the other hand, we are glad that we have earned the opportunity to advise companies aspiring to join the capital market and to do it together with our colleagues in all three Baltic countries," said Teet Tender, Managing partner of PwC Estonia. Rokas Zemaitis, Head of Deals, PwC Lithuania: "We are happy that our PwC team offering a full range of consulting services in financial, tax and legal areas has become a Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North. We hope to contribute to the development of local capital markets." Certified Advisers serving on First North are financial industry and business consultancy professionals and have completed special First North training. The complete list of Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. PwC helps organizations and individuals create the value they are looking for, by delivering quality in assurance, tax, legal and advisory services. With offices in 152 countries and almost 328,000 people, PwC is among the leading professional services networks in the world. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Media Contacts: Sanita Gailane sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com +371 25 277 733