PricewaterhouseCoopers SIA has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North market

Management Boards of AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and Nasdaq Riga AS have decided to grant PricewaterhouseCoopers SIA (registered in Latvia) the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North (MTF) markets operated by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius as of March 15, 2023. More information is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.