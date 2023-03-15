Switching Not Ditching: Martini Reveals The Rise Of Generation Moderation

New insights reveal Gen Z aren't giving up on alcohol completely, but are looking to moderate their intake year-round.

LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today leading Italian vermouth brand MARTINI® has unveiled fresh insights into how drinking habits are changing across the UK and US, signalling the rise of 'Generation Moderation'. With spring and summer drinking occasions on the horizon, over half of Brits (53 %) are looking to reduce their alcohol intake.[1] But rather than quitting alcohol altogether, MARTINI has found more young adults than ever are switching, not ditching - choosing No & Low alcohol drinks more frequently.

Both Gen Z and Millennials in the UK are also more likely to be "blenders", switching between No & Low and full strength on the same occasion (just under 50%).[2] 49% of people surveyed were curious about cocktails with non-alcoholic spirits and the spritz, a longer and lighter drink, continues to dominate cocktail menus.[3] These increasingly 'sober curious' behaviours herald the rise of 'Generation Moderation', showing how Gen Z are thinking smarter when it comes to cutting down on drinking.

Research conducted by MARTINI in the US also debunks the notion of dry Jan, with 75% of those surveyed who made any change in their alcohol consumption in January this year planning to continue in February.[4] Moderation is increasingly becoming a year-round trend as people move towards 'damper' lifestyles and prioritise their mental health and wellbeing. 57% said they wanted to reduce their alcohol intake, 38% to save money and 26% to improve mood, demonstrating how mental health is becoming a factor in consumer's drinking decisions.[5]

Camille Vidal (aka Mindfully Cami ,) Bacardi No & Low Consultant and founder of La Maison Wellness said: "Post pandemic, we're seeing a real shift in younger consumers towards a 'damp' lifestyle as people increasingly want to maximise their free time and feel healthier - both mentally and physically.."

"The spritz has been so popular because it's an inclusive drink - it's super Instagrammable and you don't feel like you're missing out on having a nice cocktail. Switching to moderation is all about keeping the rituals of drinking but updating the recipe so you're taking the time to enjoy a beautifully made drink on a summer evening, but it doesn't have to be high in alcohol."

Glassware

The right glassware can make a beverage an experience. Whether your guests are drinking alcohol or not, the right vessel can make any drink feel special.

Garnish

Wow your guests with presentation while finding ways to reduce waste. Use lemon peel for an elegant twist topper or extra zest to blend with sugar or salt for your glass rim. Garnish your cocktails with mint or a beautiful orchid attached to a cocktail pick for a fresh topper.

Sustainability

Hold onto your leftover ingredients. You can give them new life by using them as a garnish, throwing them in a jar and pickling them, infusing spirits, and even as a way to grow new ingredients. Make your drinks with seasonal produce picked up at your local farmer's market. Before a party, put your glasses in the freezer to reduce the amount of ice you'll need to use, ultimately saving energy and water or say no to plastic straws and consider going strawless.

