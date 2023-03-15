3BL Alerts: Ceridian Releases 2023 ESG Report: Turning Ambition Into Action

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today published its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report , reaffirming its commitment to operating sustainably and maintaining the highest standards of corporate citizenship. The report highlights the organization's performance on its ESG priorities over the past year, including steps to combat climate change, best support its employees and their families, and ensure responsible innovation. Advancements in 2022 across Ceridian's five ESG pillars include:

Governance and Trust: Safeguarded customer data from material data breaches, developed and published a set of AI (Artificial Intelligence) Ethics Principles, and further strengthened internal compliance policies and controls.

Our People: Extended a robust paid parental leave policy to all families globally, made meaningful progress towards achieving pay equity, and launched its Achieving Corporate Equity (ACE) program to empower diverse, high-potential talent.

Tech for Good: Invested in core technologies for its customers and their people, including Ceridian's on-demand pay solution, Dayforce Wallet. Cumulative funds loaded onto this product have exceeded $1 billion since launch, and new research shows significant financial and mental health benefits for many of its users.

Our Communities: Employees in 16 countries on five continents participated in Ceridian's first-ever Global Volunteer Week, and more than $5 million in grants have been donated from Ceridian Cares to families in need since its founding.

Environment: Secured 100% renewable electricity across Ceridian's global operations and decreased the company's annual Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 97% over the past four years. Ceridian also published its inaugural Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Index.

"While growth, profitability, and value creation remain essential to success, our society rightly demands that businesses must also be a force for positive change," said Leagh Turner, Co-CEO, Ceridian. "As this report shows, we have spent the past year working hard to meet this high bar by turning our ambition into action."

Learn more about Ceridian's ESG journey in its new report here .

