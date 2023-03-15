Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924294 ISIN: US8292141053 Ticker-Symbol: SD3 
NASDAQ
15.03.23
14:30 Uhr
41,250 US-Dollar
-0,610
-1,46 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMULATIONS PLUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMULATIONS PLUS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIMULATIONS PLUS
SIMULATIONS PLUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIMULATIONS PLUS INC41,250-1,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.