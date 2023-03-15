Decentralized Pictures Partners Announces iPhone Filmmaking Initiative

Decentralized Pictures to launch iPhone Filmmaking Initiative to provide opportunities to aspiring talent through the DCP Film Financing Application.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Decentralized Pictures Foundation (DCP) is announcing the iPhone Filmmaking Initiative, a new film award on its innovative film financing application to support aspiring filmmakers who create compelling short films using the iPhone. Entrants are invited to visit app.decentralized.pictures and submit their proposals to join the initiative today.

The competition will be completed in two phases. First, filmmakers are invited to submit their 3-5 minute short film pitches on the DCP platform. The top six pitches, as voted on by DCP's community of film fans and enthusiasts, will receive a brand new iPhone 14 Pro on which to shoot the film they proposed. All six finalists will also receive a compatible dual lavalier mic setup, $500 to fund their film, and will be considered for networking opportunities through DCP's network of industry partners.

Upon completion, the six films will be re-submitted back to the platform for community voting to select a winning film. The winning filmmaker will receive a new MacBook Pro, an additional $1,500 in financial funding, and a host of career support, mentorship, and opportunities from DCP's industry partners.

iPhone has empowered both professional and emerging filmmakers in their creative endeavors due to its high video quality and versatility. Recent, high profile projects from innovative filmmakers utilizing iPhone include Sean Baker's breakout indie "Tangerine," Steven Soderbergh's "High Flying Bird" and "Unsane," as well as works from Michel Gondry, Chan-wook Park, Chan-Kyong Park, Malik Bendjelloul, and others. The goal of the iPhone Filmmaking Initiative is to discover more great content and talent who use the iPhone to create.

DCP co-Founder and American Zoetrope VP of Production, Michael Musante said, "Our hope is that this short film award becomes a career stepping stone for several talented filmmakers. We're excited to see what our community submits and selects."

DCP was founded by Roman Coppola, Leo Matchett, and Michael Musante with the nonprofit mission of identifying and supporting independent filmmakers through film-financing awards, introductions to top film companies, talent representation, and production support, as well as guidance and mentorship.

Filmmakers submit film proposals on the platform for review by the DCP community. Community members are in turn rewarded for their thoughtful and constructive feedback, thus creating an incentivized community voting model that allows DCP to identify and support the most deserving film proposals. The community votes on the projects that it would like to see produced, determining winners for financing awards and other production and career support.

DCP is working to make Hollywood more accessible to exceptional talent while simultaneously bringing fresh content chosen by engaged communities to screens. The announcement of the iPhone Filmmaking Initiative comes off the heels of DCP's recent collaboration with Steven Soderbergh, whose production company donated $300,000 to endow the Andrews/Bernard Awards, which will provide completion funds for three or more filmmakers chosen by the DCP community. DCP recently announced the first of three awards for $100,000 to a winning filmmaker on its platform. The second Andrews/Bernard Award began accepting submissions in February.

Anyone can sign up, submit, and review proposals for the iPhone Filmmaking Initiative, as well as others found on the DCP platform including the Kevin Smith Comedy Short Award and the second Andrews/Bernard Award. The DCP platform can be found at app.decentralized.pictures.

About Decentralized Pictures

Decentralized Pictures (DCP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization composed of filmmakers, film fans, and artists whose mission is to support independent filmmaking, with particular focus on artists from underprivileged and underrepresented backgrounds.

Web: www.decentralized.pictures

App: app.decentralized.pictures

Discord: https://discord.gg/Wjq8GH3JSG Twitter: @DCP_Foundation Instagram: @decentralized_pictures Medium: @DCP_Foundation

CONTACT:

Megan Linebarger

+16174803674

megan@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Decentralized Pictures

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741668/Decentralized-Pictures-Partners-Announces-iPhone-Filmmaking-Initiative