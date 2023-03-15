Anzeige
15.03.2023 | 13:46
Hardman & Co Research on H&T (initiation of coverage): Pawnbroking royalty, with strong, profitable growth

DJ Hardman & Co Research on H&T (initiation of coverage): Pawnbroking royalty, with strong, profitable growth

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on H&T (initiation of coverage): Pawnbroking royalty, with strong, profitable growth 15-March-2023 / 12:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co initiation of coverage on H&T (HAT):

Pawnbroking royalty, with strong, profitable growth

Founded in 1897, H&T is the UK's leading pawnbroker, with 269 stores, and it has gained a strong pawnbroking market share in recent years. While it is growing ancillary gold buying and forex products, its core is pawnbroking and related retail services. As other small-sum, short-term lenders have withdrawn, H&T's well-capitalised, low-risk proposition has unique growth opportunities, with the pledge book up over 50% in 2022. The lessening of legitimate competition at a time of heightened demand means this increasingly dominant franchise is expected to fuel strong earnings growth, with our 2024E EPS 4.2x 2021 levels. A progressive dividend follows (2024E yield 4.9%).

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/pawnbroking-royalty-with-strong-profitable-growth/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

