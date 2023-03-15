Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023
GlobeNewswire
15.03.2023
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARE OF ENEDO PLC WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 15 MARCH 2023 SHARES

THE SHARE OF ENEDO PLC WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI

On the basis of the Finnish Companies Act, the right and duty of a majority
shareholder to redeem the shares held by other shareholders in Enedo Plc
exists. The share of Enedo Plc will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki when the
ownership of all shares of Enedo Plc has been transferred to the redeemer in
the redemption process. 

According to the Finnish Companies Act, if the existence of the right of
redemption has been confirmed by a res judicata judgement or if the
arbitrators consider this to be clearly the case, but there is no agreement or
order regarding the redemption price, the share shall be transferred to the
redeemer at once, if the redeemer posts security for the payment of the
redemption price and the arbitrators approve the security. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
